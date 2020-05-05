This entrepreneur helped in containing coronavirus spread at Nizamuddin Markaz, aims to clock Rs 10 Cr revenue this year

Archit Gupta started Atom Aviation Services Pvt Ltd in 2015 to lease out services of air ambulances, private jets, and helicopters. Today, the company helps in disinfecting coronavirus hotspots through its drones.

By Palak Agarwal
5th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

This is the story of Captain Archit Gupta, who dreamt of flying an aircraft in his childhood.  


“I had a strong conviction to become a pilot and live my dreams when I grow up. I took a loan of Rs 20 lakh to pursue my training in the Philippines. When I got the degree, I was on cloud nine and while on my way back to India, there was only one thing on my mind - getting a job and living my passion,” Archit says in an interaction with SMBStory.
Atom Aviation

Captain Archit Gupta, Founder, Atom Drones

The initial struggle

It was in 2010 that Archit completed his training course, around the time when the economic recession had hit the world in 2009. There was no hiring in any sector. Such was the impact of the recession that there were no jobs in the aviation sector for many years. 


The times were tough but Archit didn’t give up. After two years of struggle, he joined the Welspun Group in the aviation department where he used to manage the ground operations of the private jet of Welspun Group. 


Later, he moved to Zee Group as head of operations in the aviation department. 


He says,


“I could earn Rs 15,000 a month but the amount was insufficient to clear my debts. The aviation sector was sinking. Even Kingfisher shut in 2013 and many people were jobless. People were offering bribes to get jobs. Things were pathetic.”


Disillusioned with the circumstances, Archit decided to start something of his own. He started making handmade chocolates but that didn’t last long as it was a one-man show. He fell short of a helping hand and the business too required investment after a certain period of time. 


In 2015, Archit came up with the idea of starting his own aviation company by renting out private jets, air ambulances, and helicopters and this led to the birth of Atom Aviation Services Pvt Ltd in New Delhi


“Despite many companies renting out air ambulances to hospitals, and private jets and helicopters to celebrities, entrepreneurs, and ministers, there still was a dearth of it. I decided to step into this sector as I was passionate about it. I invested some money which I had kept as my savings and started leasing aircraft from the aviation companies without taking any external loans,” Archit tells SMBStory.


Archit received his first order for an air ambulance within 24 hours of the company’s launch. This boosted Archit’s confidence and there has been no looking back for him since then. 


In 2017, the company diversified into manufacturing drones at its Dwarka manufacturing facility by importing raw materials from China. 


Atom Aviation

Drones by Atom Aviation

Through its air ambulance service, Atom Aviation has transported live organs and critically ill patients from one place to another, and provided helicopters and private aircraft to celebrities, politicians, and business tycoons. 

 

“With the help of various drones, we are helping our clients in inspection, aerial mapping for engineering purposes, and pesticide spraying on farms,” says Archit.

Training pilots

By 2018, Archit bought a Fixed Base simulator from Airbus to train pilots. 


He says,


“When students return to India after completing their training, there is a time gap in getting a job. During this time, they miss out on the practical training and to fill this vacuum, I bought a Fixed Base simulator for Rs 50 lakh to train these students. No one in India was giving this kind of training to students earlier.”


Atom Aviation charges Rs 8,000 an hour for the training and trains over 800 pilots every year who are later recruited by various airlines. The company is aiming to clock a turnover of Rs 10 crore this year. 

Containing coronavirus pandemic 

Last month, the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation in Delhi surfaced as a coronavirus hotspot. Several people who took part in the event tested positive for the virus later. During this crisis, disinfection was carried out by Atom Aviation using ultra-sophisticated disinfectant drone in the entire area of Markaz.


Atom Aviation

Cockpit simulator

The road ahead

Talking about future plans, Archit says the company wants to reduce its dependence on imports from other countries and wants to manufacture all components required for drone manufacturing at its Dwarka facility that will help in maintaining privacy as well in storing critical data.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Started with Rs 30,000, Lavish is clocking Rs 20 lakh revenue by selling handmade items online

Bhavya Kaushal

Coronavirus: Centre working on agro MSME policy, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Press Trust of India

After selling 4 million cups of tea in 5 years, this Kolkata-based brand is ready to win the offline market

Palak Agarwal

This IIT-Kharagpur alum gave up investment banking to launch a night skincare brand

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
How coronavirus will change consumer behaviour forever
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Centre working on agro MSME policy, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Press Trust of India

Ecommerce expert explains how small businesses can survive COVID-19

Rishabh Mansur

Telangana govt launches online kirana stores with CAIT and GlobalLinker

Team SMB

Coronavirus: Bank of Baroda extends financial support worth Rs 2,300 Cr to MSMEs

Press Trust of India

Government to set up panel to give clearances in 3-month time frame for businesses: Gadkari

Press Trust of India

This IIT-Kharagpur alum gave up investment banking to launch a night skincare brand

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri May 08 2020

Demo Day Starfleet India

NA
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru