Legendary cricket fielder Jonty Rhodes launches AI-based Ayurveda platform in India

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes shares a close connection with India. He has founded We R Wellness, an AI-based Ayurveda platform, with Indian businessman Rajat Sharma and Ayurveda specialist Dr Onkar Rajiv Bilgi for athletes and non-athletes.

By Bhavya Kaushal
7th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only dealt a severe blow to the economy of the world but has also impacted human life in many ways. The crisis has also forced businesses to adapt to the 'new normal' of going digital. 


Additionally, it has pushed millennials and people across the world to take care of their health and re-evaluate their lifestyle choices.


We R Wellness

Co-founders of We R Wellness (L-R), Jonty Rhodes, Dr Onkar Rajiv Bilgi and Rajat Sharma

Also Read

Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunities for local manufacturers to win the market


COVID-19 has also accelerated the shift towards healthier and holistic health options and Ayurveda seems to be emerging as a preferred choice. 


Jonty Rhodes, former international cricketer, who played for the South African team for a little over a decade and is considered one of the greatest fielders of all time, shares a close connection with India. One of his children is named India Jeanne Jonty Rhodes. Jonty also swears by yoga and Ayurveda


The former cricketer recently launched an AI-based Ayurveda company 'We R Wellness' along with Indian businessman Rajat Sharma and Ayurveda specialist and sports nutritionist Dr Onkar Rajiv Bilgi.


Speaking to SMBStory in a video chat, Jonty said, “As a cricketer, we were given a very basic understanding of what your body and what your system requires so that you can play to the best of your ability.”


Jonty, who has also coached the Indian Premier League’s Mumbai Indians team and is now coaching Kings XI Punjab, said that Ayurveda is about getting into the (health) system and changing it as it provides holistic solutions.


With the motto of ‘prevention is better than cure’, Mumbai-based We R Wellness was launched in July to provide healthcare solutions to all people and not limited to sportspersons or elite performers. The platform provides customised plans for individuals in the corporate space. We R Wellness works on subscription models and includes programs for immunity enhancement, diabetes, weight loss, Ayurveda diet programs, and anti-ageing programs. 


“People have started believing in nature and in anything coming out of the laws of nature,” says Dr Onkar Rajiv Bilgi, Co-founder, We R Wellness, adding, “We are looking at a sudden surge in FMCG products trying to adapt Ayurveda in some way or the other to reach the end consumer. India should step up and position Ayurveda in a way that it is delivered on the global platform.”


The platform currently has 214 users and plans to tie up with gyms, sports complexes, and corporates.


Jonty also said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are some of the Indian players he admires from the current lot. 


Watch the full interview below:

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This entrepreneur sold 30,000 aluminium cans of fresh spring water in just a month of launch

Palak Agarwal

How Gujarmal Modi built a multi-billion dollar business starting with Rs 400 in his pocket

Rishabh Mansur

With Rs 3 lakh, how a Kerala engineer built Duroflex into a Rs 500 Cr mattress brand

Rishabh Mansur

This Rs 35 Cr homegrown footwear brand is capturing the organised market alongside Bata, Nike, Adidas, Puma

Rishabh Mansur
Daily Capsule
YourStory Leadership Talk with Apollo Founder Dr Prathap Reddy; Top 2020 startup trends to watch
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt plans to create deposit-taking micro-lending body for women, small businesses, says Nitin Gadkari

Press Trust of India

International Beer Day: 5 popular and upcoming Indian craft beer brands competing with Kingfisher, Haywards, Knockout, Carlsberg

Rishabh Mansur

How Unibic India’s management clocked Rs 500 Cr revenue and reached 3 lakh retailers

Vishal Krishna

Banks sanction loans over Rs 1.37 Cr to MSMEs under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

Press Trust of India

With over 2,000 clients, this IP firm helps Indian SMEs lead innovation and compete globally

Rishabh Mansur

Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunities for local manufacturers to win the market

Bhavya Kaushal

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform