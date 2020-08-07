Legendary cricket fielder Jonty Rhodes launches AI-based Ayurveda platform in India

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only dealt a severe blow to the economy of the world but has also impacted human life in many ways. The crisis has also forced businesses to adapt to the 'new normal' of going digital.





Additionally, it has pushed millennials and people across the world to take care of their health and re-evaluate their lifestyle choices.





Co-founders of We R Wellness (L-R), Jonty Rhodes, Dr Onkar Rajiv Bilgi and Rajat Sharma





COVID-19 has also accelerated the shift towards healthier and holistic health options and Ayurveda seems to be emerging as a preferred choice.





Jonty Rhodes, former international cricketer, who played for the South African team for a little over a decade and is considered one of the greatest fielders of all time, shares a close connection with India. One of his children is named India Jeanne Jonty Rhodes. Jonty also swears by yoga and Ayurveda





The former cricketer recently launched an AI-based Ayurveda company 'We R Wellness' along with Indian businessman Rajat Sharma and Ayurveda specialist and sports nutritionist Dr Onkar Rajiv Bilgi.





Speaking to SMBStory in a video chat, Jonty said, “As a cricketer, we were given a very basic understanding of what your body and what your system requires so that you can play to the best of your ability.”





Jonty, who has also coached the Indian Premier League’s Mumbai Indians team and is now coaching Kings XI Punjab, said that Ayurveda is about getting into the (health) system and changing it as it provides holistic solutions.





With the motto of ‘prevention is better than cure’, Mumbai-based We R Wellness was launched in July to provide healthcare solutions to all people and not limited to sportspersons or elite performers. The platform provides customised plans for individuals in the corporate space. We R Wellness works on subscription models and includes programs for immunity enhancement, diabetes, weight loss, Ayurveda diet programs, and anti-ageing programs.





“People have started believing in nature and in anything coming out of the laws of nature,” says Dr Onkar Rajiv Bilgi, Co-founder, We R Wellness, adding, “We are looking at a sudden surge in FMCG products trying to adapt Ayurveda in some way or the other to reach the end consumer. India should step up and position Ayurveda in a way that it is delivered on the global platform.”





The platform currently has 214 users and plans to tie up with gyms, sports complexes, and corporates.





Jonty also said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are some of the Indian players he admires from the current lot.





Watch the full interview below: