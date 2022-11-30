Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

GeM crosses Rs 1 lakh crore GMV, PM Modi urges more Indian businesses to participate

By Palak Agarwal
November 30, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 30 2022 14:01:05 GMT+0000
GeM crosses Rs 1 lakh crore GMV, PM Modi urges more Indian businesses to participate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is a game-changer when it comes to showcasing India’s entrepreneurial zeal and improving transparency.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal on Tuesday crossed Rs 1 lakh crore Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for the financial year 2022-23. CEO PK Singh expects the portal to exceed the target of Rs 1.5 lakh crore this financial year, ANI reported.


Praising the success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a retweet to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that GeM is a game-changer when it comes to showcasing India’s entrepreneurial zeal and furthering transparency. 


“I laud all those who are displaying their products on this platform and urge others to do the same,” he added.

GeM, a dedicated e-market for goods and services procured by government organisations, departments, and PSUs, was started in 2016. The platform has over 54 lakh sellers, including the micro, small, and medium enterprises of India.


Goyal tweeted that Narendra Modi’s vision of democratised and transparent public procurement has created a platform that has emerged as a trusted partner for businesses, especially MSMEs. 


Talking to ANI, Singh also said, “If we see the number of transactions on global public e-procurement portals, GeM is number one but by value, it is number three after KONEPS of South Korea and GeBIZ of Singapore. 


He added that there are over 63,000 government buyer organisations in GeM and a majority of procurers are from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.


In 2019, the government also launched ‘Womaniya on GeM’, an initiative to enable women entrepreneurs and women self-help groups (WSHGs) to sell handicrafts and handloom, accessories, jute and coir products, home décor and office furnishings directly to government ministries, departments, and institutions. The move was made to spur hyper-local economic opportunities for women entrepreneurs and address goals and objectives under United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the cocktail mixer and candle brands that can jazz up your holidays: Top SMB stories of the week

This duo started a bakehouse in Gurugram; opened 9 stores across Delhi/NCR in 2 years

4 schemes for empowering Indian handicrafts and artisans

India's first homegrown winter wear brand, 'Monte Carlo' now clocks in Rs 580 Cr turnover

Daily Capsule
Layoffs at OYO
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the cocktail mixer and candle brands that can jazz up your holidays: Top SMB stories of the week

Sober wants to shake up beverage market with 'exciting' drinks and mixers

From failures to success: This entrepreneur built a candle brand that now serves 5-star hotel chains

Best of both brews: Meet these lawyer-entrepreneurs who are now in the business of coffee and tea

Moulding talent: This pottery brand empowers tribals to sell terracotta creations

How CFOs can help in navigating the SME IPO economic turmoil