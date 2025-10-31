Haryana to build mini industrial parks in all 143 blocks to boost MSMEs: Report

The Haryana government plans to establish mini industrial parks in all 143 development blocks across the state. These parks, established under the Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA), will encourage decentralised industrial growth beyond Gurugram and Faridabad.

According to a report by The Times of India, this move is part of the state’s strategy to reduce dependence on large urban industrial centres like Gurugram and Faridabad, and promote smaller, self-sustaining clusters in the Tier II and III regions.

Each park will offer at least 10 plug-and-play facilities equipped with pre-built sheds, power and water connectivity, and compliance to allow Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to set up operations in a short period of time and at a low cost.

These will be like ‘instant launchpads’ for industries, allowing MSMEs to cut gestation periods and offering all basic infrastructure upfront, an official said.

According to officials, the state is identifying government-owned land parcels in each block for development to avoid acquisition delays and keep project costs low.

The government has received 16 applications so far, of which seven projects have secured final approval, and another three are in principle cleared. A new umbrella policy is also being framed to support this expansion, aimed at providing enhanced incentives to Tier II and III towns, and bringing industry to all parts of the state, the report added.

The initiative is also expected to ensure balanced development and job creation in smaller towns and villages.

The state government has also set up an Invest Haryana portal—a single-window online platform managed by the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board, allowing entrepreneurs and investors to apply for various business-related services, licenses, and clearances.

As of October 2025, nearly 55 departments have been trained to use this unified platform for mapping inter-departmental dependencies in power, transport, and logistics projects.