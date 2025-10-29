Walmart Vriddhi partners with Haryana Govt to boost MSME capabilities

Walmart Vriddhi, a programme designed to empower MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) across India, has partnered with the Directorate of MSME, Government of Haryana, to host the Walmart Vriddhi MSME Connect 2025 in Panipat.

The event, in collaboration with Ideas to Impact Foundation (i2i), brought together entrepreneurs, government officials and industry leaders to strengthen the MSME ecosystem in the state by providing training, market access and tools to build digitally-enabled businesses.

"MSMEs form the foundation of Haryana’s economy and are key drivers of employment, innovation, and inclusive growth. Over the past years, the state government has rolled out policies like PADMA (Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement) to catalyse local enterprise hubs and infrastructure support,” said Sushil Sarwan, Deputy Commissioner Sonipat, Government of Haryana. He added: “The state remains committed to strengthening the MSME ecosystem by creating an environment that supports modernisation, market readiness, and competitiveness, helping local enterprises expand their presence.”

The Walmart Vriddhi programme focuses on specialised training, workshops and seminars to enhance MSME skills. In its current phase, it will prioritise export-ready industry clusters, including textiles, apparel, home furnishings, handlooms, handcrafts, food processing and beverages, leather and footwear.

“At Walmart, we are committed to empowering India’s MSMEs, which play a critical role in driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” said Jason Fremstad, Senior Vice President, Supplier Development, Walmart. “Through Walmart Vriddhi, we aim to provide entrepreneurs with the training, tools, and market access they need to scale successfully in today’s dynamic business environment.”

Walmart Vriddhi combines Walmart’s global supply chain expertise with Flipkart’s extensive ecommerce network, offering MSMEs free training, mentoring, and business advice on topics like finance, marketing, workforce management, and logistics. The programme has already trained over 70,000 MSMEs in India, and aims to empower an additional 100,000 by 2028.

It is also expanding its reach to MSME clusters in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak.

“MSMEs are central to India’s growth story, and at Flipkart, we are committed to enabling their success through digital commerce. By combining Flipkart’s reach with Walmart Vriddhi’s training, we are creating new pathways for Haryana’s MSMEs to scale locally," Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group said.