How D2C mithai brands are reinventing festive gifting this Diwali

The Indian sweets market earns the most revenue in times of celebration. This festive season, however, the category is experiencing a transformation. A new wave of D2C brands is reshaping how consumers buy, gift, and enjoy mithai, blending traditional recipes with modern design, premium packaging, and digital reach.

The packaged sweets market was valued at Rs 7,268 crore in 2024 and is projected to reach Rs 27,647.5 crore by 2033, registering a CAGR of 16% between 2025 and 2033 (IMARC). Historical trends show that Diwali drives a sharp surge in demand.

According to food and beverage marketplace Indusfood, sales during this period can quadruple compared to non-festive months, while a Scandalous Foods 2024 survey reported a 55% rise in pre-festive sales of traditional sweets.

Shifting corporate gifting trends

Corporate gifting, a significant driver of festive demand, has evolved from a routine exchange of sweet boxes to more thoughtful and curated experiences. The Indian Gifts Portal (IGP) reported a 20% year-on-year growth in corporate gifting during the 2023 festive season, with personalised gifts seeing a 25% rise in demand.

“Corporate gifting is no longer just a festive formality. It’s a reflection of company culture and gratitude. Brands and businesses today want their gifts to tell a story, something that sparks joy, stands for quality, and feels personal,” says Sameer Seth, Founder and CEO, Bombay Sweet Shop, in a conversation with SMBStory.

Budgets have not necessarily surged, but the intent has shifted from volume to value. Employee hampers typically range from Rs 1,500–3,000, while client or business associate gifts range between Rs 3,000–10,000. “Companies are approaching gifting as an extension of brand expression, thoughtful, curated, and emotionally resonant,” adds Sid Mathur, Founder, KHOYA Mithai.

Diwali sales and premiumisation

For most D2C mithai brands, Diwali accounts for nearly 50% of annual revenue, with corporate orders driving a significant portion of growth. Mathur notes, “Diwali is the highlight of our year, a time when gifting becomes a gesture of appreciation and shared indulgence. This year, we’re projecting a 30–35% rise in B2B orders, with a clear shift toward refined, experiential offerings.”

While staples like laddoos and kaju katli remain popular, demand for innovative and fusion varieties has increased. Offerings such as white chocolate aam papad barfi, rose and chocolate kaju katli, and gourmet medjoul dates appeal to urban consumers and corporate buyers alike.

Corporate hampers have also evolved into curated, experiential packages, often including artisanal items like handcrafted brassware, candles, or sustainable décor, blending indulgence with utility.

Purity and health-conscious choices

Health consciousness and ingredient transparency are shaping purchase decisions. Mathur observes, “Consumers today want mithai that’s as pure as it looks beautiful, handmade, preservative-free, and made from honest ingredients.”

“Our sugar-free mithais and date bars have experienced a noticeable increase in demand,” he adds.

This focus on purity and craftsmanship has allowed D2C brands to regain trust in a category previously associated with mass production, artificial additives, and short shelf lives.

Tradition meets technology

Unlike traditional sweet shops that rely on local footfall, D2C brands leverage digital-first strategies to expand reach and storytelling. Sameer Seth explains, “We combine the craftsmanship of traditional mithai with the accessibility and design sensibility of modern retail. Online ordering, nationwide delivery, and thoughtful packaging have allowed us to take regional Indian sweets across the country.”

This approach has also expanded the non-festive market, with growing repeat purchases for birthdays, weddings, and corporate milestones. Mithai is increasingly positioned as a year-round, premium gifting choice, rather than a seasonal indulgence.

Repositioning mithai in modern India

D2C brands are elevating India’s mithai market by emphasising quality, curation, and experiential gifting. As Seth notes, “Corporate gifting today is about personalisation, thoughtfulness, and storytelling—experiences that delight, surprise, and linger long after the box is opened.”

Mathur adds, “By staying true to authenticity while innovating for modern tastes, we’ve repositioned mithai from a mundane gift to a thoughtful, premium expression of culture.”

This Diwali, D2C mithai brands like Bombay Sweet Shop, KHOYA, Sugar Box, Kamaal Mithai, The Bombay Canteen Sweets, Mithaiwala, and Mithaas by Karan are redefining festive gifting. By blending heritage recipes with modern packaging, digital-first strategies, and curated experiences, they have transformed sweets from a routine ritual into a thoughtful, emotive, and story-driven experience, appealing to both festive and year-round consumers.