7 brands that are synonymous with corporate gifting in India

Gifting is an important part of corporate culture in India. It takes a whole new dimension during the festive season with companies gifting their employees thoughtful gifts as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for their work and effort, and also to add a note of cheer.

The corporate gifting segment in India was valued at $1.45 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow to $2.17 billion by 2027, according to a report by Tapwell.

When it comes to corporate gifting, nobody does it better than small and medium businesses, offering personalised options, innovative hampers, and luxury items.

SMB Story has curated a list of brands that have become synonymous with employee and client gifting over the years.

Khoya Mithai

Founded in 2016 by Samir Gadhok and Sid Mathur, New Delhi-based Khoya Mithai aims to reimagine Indian mithai by focusing on artisanal, preservative-free sweets such as pista ladoos, kesar barfi, and stuffed dates, It positions itself in the premium products space with designer sweet boxes that resemble luxury fashion packaging.

Over the years, it has become a go-to gifting brand for corporate firms.

Khoya Mithai

Khoya offers customised hampers with sweets, chocolates, and artisanal add-ons like honey and teas. Its Diwali ‘Heritage Collection’ and festive gift trunks are particularly popular with high-end clients, including banks, consulting firms, and startups. According to media reports, the brand had supplied 40 kg of fresh mithai at Isha Ambani’s wedding in 2018.

The brand’s clients include Cartier, Lexus, Emirates, Louis Vuitton, and Dharma Productions. Its sweets were also part of the gift hamper in the 2019 season of the Koffee with Karan talk show.

Khoya also has retail stores in Delhi-NCR.

Forest Essentials

Ayurvedic personal care brand Forest Essentials was founded by Mira Kulkarni in 2000 to reimagine Ayurveda, India’s age-old secret, and give it a new, modern identity.

The New Delhi-based brand’s corporate gifting catalogue includes skincare kits, fragrant body care hampers, and aromatherapy assortments, carefully packaged in luxurious boxes.

Forest Essential Products

Forest Essentials is especially popular with MNCs, hospitality groups, and financial firms looking for gifting options. The brand’s clients include Dell, Coca-Cola, Reserve Bank of India, India G20, Invest India, Tanishq, Kotak, Volvo Cars, and Election Commission of India.

Forest Essentials also supplies toiletries to luxury hospitality groups including Taj and The Oberoi. In the past, it had partnered with Rashtrapati Bhavan for VIP amenities and gifts on behalf of the Ministry of External Affairs.

In FY2024, the Estee Lauder-backed company had a turnover of Rs 497 crore,

Vahdam India

Founded in 2015 by Bala Sarda, Vahdam Teas has taken India’s best handpicked tea leaves to the world. The company packs India’s finest—Darjeeling, Assam, Nilgiri and more—into beautiful jars and takes them to over 100 countries, cutting out the middlemen.

In 2020, Vahdam was recognised with the ‘Global SMB of the Year’ award by Amazon.

New Delhi-based Vahdam is backed by marquee investors including Fireside Ventures, Sixth Sense, SIDBI Venture Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and HNIs like cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Abhishek Bachchan, Infosys founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, PayU founder Amrish Rao, and Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah.

The company’s revenue was Rs 235 crore in FY2024-25.

VAHDAM India's turmeric-infused wellness tea range

Corporate gifting has been a significant driver of Vahdam’s sales with the brand launching tea gift sets, wellness assortments, and luxurious packaging to appeal to companies seeking gifts for their employees. Its festive collections—Holi Wellness Hampers, and Diwali Tea Chests, are popular among corporate clients. Besides tea, Vahdam also offers herbal blends, honey, and drinkware.

Vahdam has taken Indian teas to global platforms—the brand was part of the Academy Awards (Oscars) goodie bag in 2022, and is the only Indian brand to be listed in Oprah Winfrey’s ‘Favourite Things’, in 2018 and 2019. It was also featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Vahdam’s Indian corporate clients include Spicejet, Indigo, Samsung, CRED, and Mankind.

Anand Sweets

Bengaluru-based Anand Sweets has been a household name in the premium mithai space since 1988. Founded by Anand Rao, the brand is known for presenting traditional recipes in premium, contemporary packaging.

Today, Anand Sweets operates 15 stores across Bengaluru, and is a go-to destination for all things sweets, not just for individual customers, but also corporate firms.

Anand Sweets Royal Opulence sweets box

“Premium packaging has directly led to repeat orders in the corporate gifting space,” Arvind Dadu, Managing Director at Anand Sweets told SMB Story during a recent conversation.

Anand Sweet’s product portfolio includes traditional best-sellers like mysore pak, motichoor laddoo, and kaju katli, along with fusion sweets such as baklava-style mithai, chocolate kaju katli, and dry fruit gift packs. It has expanded its corporate gifting options beyond traditional mithais to include chocolates, cookies, gift vouchers and even electronics.

As Dadu pointed out, “Today it's not about just buying a box of mithai—some mithai, some makhana, some cookies, all packaged well.”

Anand Sweets has expanded aggressively into packaged products that are easy to ship and store, catering to the modern gifting market. It has partnered with ecommerce and quick commerce platforms, making gifting seamless for corporate firms with distributed teams.

Happilo

Bengaluru-based Happilo was founded by Vikas D Nahar in 2016 with a vision to provide “healthy alternatives” to people. The brand specialises in premium dry fruits, trail mixes, protein bars, and healthy snacks, positioning itself as a modern health brand. Happilo is thus synonymous with ‘guilt-free gifting’.

Happilo’s has a pan-India distribution network with more than 200-plus channel partners. Its products are available across leading modern retail and general trade, In 2021, it was awarded the ‘Best Online Retailer for Healthy Snacking’ by Amazon India.

For its corporate gifting hampers, Happilo combines dry fruits, flavoured nuts, and health-focused assortments. It has partnered with ecommerce and quick commerce platforms to ensure easy access.

Happilo is backed by Motilal Oswal Private Equity, Venture Garage, and A91 Partners, among others. It clocked a revenue of Rs 331 crore in FY2024.

FNP

FNP, formerly known as Ferns N Petals, was founded in 1994 by Vikaas Guygutia with a store in Delhi. Over the years, the brand has grown to be a household name, becoming a part of every small and big celebration.

Over the last three decades, the brand has expanded into 12 different verticals—FNP Retail, ecommerce, cakes, venues, weddings and events, and more. It continues to lead in its flagship offerings—flowers, gifting and cakes.

FNP’s corporate gifting portfolio includes personalised hampers, festive assortments, gourmet treats, wellness kits, plants, and branded merchandise. It also co-creates hampers with other brands.

FNP, which is backed by Lighthouse India, has a pan-India presence and a global reach across more than 100 countries. Its marquee corporate clients include Cognizant, Accenture India, KIA Motors, Xiaomi Technology India, Vantage Circle and Publicis.

Open Secret

IIT Bombay and Harvard graduate Ahana Gautam quit her cushy job in the United States and moved back to India to “un-junk” India’s snacking space. Along with her mother, she founded Open Secret in 2019 to create healthier indulgences.

Open Secret first launched nutty cookie products targetting children. Today, it has expanded its portfolio to 250 products including dry fruits and seeds, tea, chips and snacks, namkeens, breakfast food, biscuits, cereals, and protein powders.

The brand’s corporate gifting offerings include hampers for Diwali and Christmas and premium gifting boxes. Its products are available across ecommerce and quick commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, FNP, and BigBasket.

Open Secret has raised a total of $14.2 million from external investors including Avanta Capital, Sixth Sense Ventures, and Matrix Partners India. HNI Gautam Kumra, Chairman - Asia, Mckinsey & Company, has also invested in the company.