How to better manage payroll complexities in manufacturing sector

The manufacturing industry in India is currently experiencing a period of significant growth. Accounting for 17% of the nation's GDP and providing employment for over 27.3 million people, the sector plays a crucial role in the Indian economy.





Manufacturing now provides jobs to nearly 50 to 60 million individuals, and there is potential for another 85 million jobs to be created. However, this large and diverse workforce—combined with complex regulations and variable compensation structures—makes payroll management challenging for manufacturing companies.





Payroll management is an important aspect of any organisation, and it becomes particularly complex in the manufacturing sector. With the right strategies and tools in place, companies in the manufacturing sector can simplify the payroll process and ensure compliance with regulations.





Below are the most common challenges faced by the manufacturing industry.

Automate payroll processing

One of the biggest challenges in managing payroll is the multiple pay structures and variety of payroll components. This varies across levels and grades, as well as shop floor and office-based staff. Further complexity is induced by time, attendance procedures, and policies, which capture leaves and attendance for overtime, breaks, and shift schedules. Thus, time and payroll become important aspects of workforce management in any manufacturing setup.





If these processes are not automated, errors can creep in, which may cause financial loss and labour unrest, besides significant inefficiency.





A payroll system that automates time and attendance tracking, overtime calculations, and payroll tax compliance can help manufacturing companies streamline their payroll process. Automated payroll systems can provide real-time access to data and reports, helping companies make informed decisions for effective workforce management.

Simplify compensation structures

Manufacturing companies often have complex compensation structures that vary depending on factors, including experience, education, job roles, and nature of work like factory workers or office staff.





For instance, companies may have employees who are paid by the hour or based on the quantum of production on the shop floor, a fixed salary, or a commission. These compensation structures can make payroll processing challenging.





To simplify the payroll process, companies should consider streamlining their compensation structures, which requires a significant management change and often discussions with unions, but in the end, the simplification programme results in massive savings in terms of efficiency and focus.

Integrate, synchronise, and automate time and attendance data

Manufacturing sector employees work in different shifts and have complex overtime and in-between break policies. Time tracking ensures production with the least disruption and optimises productivity and efficiency. Further, factories often employ a large number of workers on a contract basis, which fluctuates daily.





All these details need to get captured and processed in real time for quick and accurate decision-making. This data should also flow seamlessly into the payroll system for error-free processing. All this could be possible if payroll and time tracking systems are linked and data synchronises without manual intervention.

Compliance with regulatory changes





Payroll is governed by state and federal labour, statutory norms, and taxation rules, which change frequently. Tracking, interpreting, and making changes in the payroll system could be a cumbersome task, and if not done in time and correctly, it could lead to financial and reputational damage.





Deploying a payroll solution, which is on cloud often, solves the issue as the solution provider ensures regulatory compliance, thus saving significant time for payroll and HR staff.





Managing payroll in the manufacturing sector can be a complex and challenging task. However, by automating payroll processing, simplifying compensation structures, ensuring compliance with regulations, and integrating payroll and time-tracking functions, companies can simplify their payroll process and improve efficiency.