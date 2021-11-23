ICICI Bank launches 'Trade Emerge' platform for exporters and importers

﻿ICICI Bank﻿ has launched an online platform 'Trade Emerge' for companies involved in import and export. It is a single platform offering end-to-end digital banking and value-added services to make cross-border trade convenient and comfortable.

The platform will offer a host of services including corporate internet banking and online trade, state-of-the-art foreign exchange solutions, payment and collection solutions, and credit cards.

The services will also enable the exporters to get access to a global trade database of nearly 15 million buyers and sellers across 181 countries which will help them enhance their business. The bank has also partnered with various organisations such as India Filings, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, The Dollar Business, Dun and Bradstreet, and more, for providing these services.

Commenting on this development, Vishakha Mulye, Executive Director of ICICI Bank said, “Over the years, India has emerged as a key player in the global export-import space with a consistent growth history. The objective of this initiative is to increase efficiency and productivity of exporters and importers decongesting the time-taking physical procedures."

She further added that all exporters and importers, irrespective of whether they are customers of ICICI Bank or not, will benefit from the platform.

"It is a part of the bank's endeavour to offer customised digital banking as well as value-added solutions to corporates, and their entire ecosystem through various initiatives," Vishakha was quoted as saying.