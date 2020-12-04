IIT-Kharagpur develops AI tool to inspect quality of goods manufactured by MSMEs

IIT Kharagpur researchers have developed a portable Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based device for automatic inspection of goods manufactured by Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), an institute spokesperson said on Thursday.

The innovation will immensely benefit these small and medium enterprises, which rely on manual checking and incur losses when an entire batch is rejected if a few samples turn out to be faulty during random inspections, he said.

The portable device will click pictures of products when set up on a batch of goods and send the feed to the AI-based software for quality control, the spokesperson said.





The research team, comprising Professors Surjya K Pal and Debashish Chakravarty, technical staffer Pravanjan Nayak and intern Ayan Banerjee from Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College, has filed a patent for the system, which will be made available to MSMEs to license the technology, he said.

ALSO READ SIDBI launches DIY portal for MSMEs to help in asset restructuring

"MSMEs mostly rely on manual inspection, wherein a few samples are randomly selected and checked based on which the entire batch is accepted or rejected. This lacks effectiveness and increases the cost of production.





"Our system can inspect each product in a batch at a low cost. Automation is one of the key aspects of digitalisation and also the need of the hour," Professor Pal, who heads the Centre of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Technology of the institute, said.

The MSME sector, which employs over 10 crore people in the country and contributes nearly 30 percent of India's GDP and 50 percent of export revenue, is still outside the ambit of industry-scale adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, he added.

The conversation of these traditional businesses adopting various technologies and solutions has been going on for some time now. However, MSMEs are gradually embracing the tech revolution further bolstered by India's startup ecosystem.