How the desire to constantly disrupt led this entrepreneur to build a billion-dollar turnover aviation business

Manav Singh, the Chairman of Imperial Holding Group, says he practically lived out of a suitcase for a few years after he returned to India from the US in 1996.





During his early years, with his never-say-no attitude, Manav went on to sell night gloss powder, non-CFC gases and refrigeration oil to refrigeration companies, among others, before he chanced upon the aviation industry.





At present, Manav’s multi-billion-dollar Imperial Holding Group operates various businesses, including Aerostar Aviation (spare parts supplier), Imperial Air (air charter and air ambulance services), FarmX (ecommerce), and Imperial Realty (real estate).





The Delhi-headquartered company reports an annual turnover of over Rs 1,200 crore. A majority — close to Rs 900 crore annual turnover — is reported from the group's spare parts business. The company owns a fleet of two private planes under Imperial Air business vertical.





Edited excerpts from the interview:

SMBStory [SMBS]: How did you get into the aviation industry?

Manav Singh [MS]: I returned from the US in 1996 after completing my graduation the same year, and joined my father’s farm business. The initial years were good as I organised and streamlined the business, did agroforestry, and introduced new crops on our land. However, I felt bored after some time; there was no disruption happening neither did the business had any creative outlets.





Soon after, I chanced upon a friend in Delhi who was working at the US-based aerospace, automotive, and engineering company AlliedSignal that led me to greater business opportunities.





Sometime around 1997, I met some people from Royal Lubricants who were selling oils for refrigerator compressors and gradually understood the business. Subsequently, I launched Lubricants Oil India, and a few years later, I won a contract to sell oil used in the aviation industry from Royal Lubricants and started selling engine oil to Air India, Jet Airways, Sahara, and other domestic airlines.

SMBS: Can you elaborate more on the aviation business? What are the other verticals you have diversified into?

MS: A lot of avenues opened for me when I started selling aeroplane engine oils. At the time, airline companies would ask me to source spare parts used for making planes. I joined hands with American dealers and manufacturers to supply these spare parts, and transformed Lubricants Oil India from an engine oil supplier to Aerostar Aviation, a spare parts supplier.





Gradually, I diversified into other businesses, including supplying air charters as a broker, as well as arranging for air ambulances in India and overseas. I also introduced the idea of fractional ownership (owning a part of an aeroplane) through my now-sold company Club One Air, which was launched in 2005.





For me, the typical way of doing business doesn’t excite me, and I like to disrupt that business.

SMBStory: What does fractional ownership mean? How is it beneficial?

MS: Fractional ownership can mean owning half of a plane or even one-tenth of a plane. So, people buy according to the number of hours a plane flies.

For example, if a plane flies for 1,000 hours, you can end up owning it for 100 hours. Additionally, if the plane costs Rs 100 crore, you only pay Rs 10 crore if you want to own one-tenth of the plane.

This is beneficial because you own the plane only for the amount of time you want to fly in it.





I sold the company in 2013 and launched Imperial Air in 2014, which includes providing air ambulance and air charter services.

Air ambulances are an essential part of medical tourism. It fundamentally helps in transferring people from Tier II or III cities to Tier I cities, as well as flies patients to and from overseas for medical treatment.

SMBS: How has the aviation industry evolved over the years? What are the challenges you faced while operating in the sector?

MS: The aviation sector has evolved a lot over the years. In the 90s, government-sponsored Air India and Indian Airlines were well-known companies that became significantly larger. After the 2000s, Air Deccan and other private domestic airlines started dominating the sector.





At present, the aviation sector has become very mature. Moreover, there were no MakeMyTrips or Expedia’s in those days, so the travel industry functioned in a very traditional way.

One of the challenging aspects of the sector is that it requires 100 percent efficiency. It is the most regulated sector in the world, where every detail is scrutinised to ensure the safety of the flyer. In fact, services should be top-notch since travelling in a plane is different from travelling on a bus or train.

Moreover, it is a very competitive and capital intensive industry. From aviation fuel, maintenance, to the cost of pilots — the fixed and variable costs are very high.

This is precisely why people like Mallya’s (Vijay Mallya, owner of Kingfisher Airlines) couldn’t survive because they were very lavish, whereas an airline like Indigo has done well as it managed its costs well.

One of the things that worked well for me was that I did not get carried away because of the competition. I remember when the Tata’s had announced they would re-enter the aviation space in 2014 and disrupt it, I was very worried, but I stuck to my business and remained close to the customers, and hence, we survived.

SMBS: What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the airlines business? What is the future of the aviation industry with travel now getting curbed?

MS: Like everyone else, we got extremely nervous when the COVID-19 pandemic started. At present, the charter planes business is doing well because people who can afford to take charter planes will avail them, owing to the high possibility of getting infected on a commercial plane.

On the other hand, the spare parts business is struggling not because of demand, but the receivables are very high.

I think the commercial aviation segment will take at least a year and a half to recover to the pre-pandemic levels. Besides, I believe that the work-from-home concept is here to stay as people are more comfortable talking on video calls. This would cut down business travel by 80 percent.

SMBS: You also have businesses in real estate and ecommerce. Going forward, what are your plans?

MS: Under the real estate vertical Imperial Realty, we are building Auramah Valley in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, a project that will redefine the second-home concept with high-quality maintenance, facilities, and hospitality.





At present, several businessmen and industrialists, whose names I don't have the permission to reveal, reside in the Auramah Valley.





We also want to scale our ecommerce business FarmX — a marketplace for fruits and vegetables. We have close to 100 employees right now, and we are planning to ramp up this number to 500 employees in 2021.





We are doing Rs 20 crore GMV a month, and want to cross Rs 360 crore GMV next year.