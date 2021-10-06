India International Trade Fair 2021 to begin from November 14 at Pragati Maidan

The annual India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and the 40th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be held from November 14 to 27 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

In a press note, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said this year, the fair's theme will be around “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” with a focus on the economy, export potential, infrastructure supply chain, demand, and vibrant demography.

The event will be organised as an integral part of “AzadiKaAmritMahotsava” — commemorating the 75th year celebration of India‘s Independence — in the newly built halls of International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) and existing halls at Pragati Maidan.

The fair will showcase the undying spirit of the Indian business fraternity who faced tremendous challenges due to the pandemic. Significantly, the theme reflects their determination to showcase the excellence of brands and create a new opportunity for growth and attain self-reliance in sectors like agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), power, tourism, etc.

IITF, with B2B and B2C components, is one of the largest integrated trade fairs in the South-Asian region. The format of IITF has business, social, cultural and educational dimensions that are weaved together where visitors and exhibitors, media persons, marketing professional, social activists, NGOs etc., all converge to explore their objectives.

Several government organisations and departments will use the platform to spread awareness about their programmes and policies among the public. As such, almost all States and Union Territories of India will participate in this mega event, which depicts the picture of ‘Mini-Bharat’.

Besides trade and industry-related conferences and seminars, the fair will offer branding opportunities.

Other major attractions and promotional facilities include — mobile application, investment and joint-venture opportunities, transfer of technology options, startups and SMEs cultural and state day celebrations.

The government has made extensive arrangements to make the fair convenient for participants and visitors. The ITPO did not organise the India International Trade Fair in 2020, given the government’s restriction to refrain from B2C exhibitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.