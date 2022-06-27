Since 2020, India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have faced tremendous challenges—the pandemic shock sank many businesses, the capital crunch saw many struggling to survive, while accelerated digitisation forced some to change their business models altogether.

For the last couple of years, India’s MSMEs have been focused on survival and resilience. But now, it’s time to think beyond resilience.

On that note, the week-long celebration of small businesses at India MSME Summit 2022, which started on June 21, culminated with a grand finale today on the occasion of MSME Day.

YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma flagged off the grand finale celebrations with a keynote speech highlighting the importance of embracing and adapting to the changing world, and motivating entrepreneurs to conquer themselves first.

“Dusro ki jai se pehle khud ki jai karna (conquer yourself before conquering others),” Shradha said, adding that the only way to stay relevant in the changing business ecosystem is to adapt.

The grand finale hosted insightful conversations across 20 engaging sessions, with more than 40 eminent speakers who talked about strengthening the MSME ecosystem in India through the support Udemy and Celcius—the partners for the fourth edition of YourStory's flagship India MSME Summit.

From P Narahari, Secretary, MSME and Industries Commissioner, Government of Madhya Pradesh; Mukesh Mohan Gupta, President at Chamber of Indian MSMEs; and Rakesh Chhabra, Vice President, FISME, speakers from government bodies and associations highlighted the emerging opportunities for MSMEs in the world, and also brought to the fore major challenges that need to be addressed swiftly for the sector’s revival.

Archana Vohra, Director, Global Business Group Scaled and SMB India, Meta talked about the way forward for the micro, small, and medium enterprises amid the emerging technologies, highlighting the importance of learning and building businesses using the power of digital commerce.

From in-depth conversations on bridging the digital skill gap, the importance of creating a market for women-led MSMEs, to shedding light on both thriving and sunrise sectors, the grand finale wraps up the seven-day India MSME Summit 2022, which has been successful in creating a momentum for MSMEs to think beyond resilience.

In case you missed out on the action, click here for insights into all the power-packed discussions.