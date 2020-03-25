Indian Bank announces additional funding for MSMEs amid coronavirus outbreak; 60 months repayment tenure

Indian Bank has announced additional funding for MSMEs, retail customers, pensioners, and self-help groups.

By Press Trust of India
25th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, state-run Indian Bank on Wednesday announced an additional funding facility for large corporates, MSME, retail customers, pensioners, and self-help groups (SHGs).

 

IND-COVID Emergency Credit Line (IBCECL) will provide additional funding of up to 10 per cent of the working capital limits (both fund-based and non-fund based limits) with a maximum limit of Rs 100 crore, Indian Bank said in a statement.

 

Indian Bank

Last week, the country's largest lender State Bank of India also announced an emergency credit line to meet any liquidity mismatch for its borrowers.

 

The loan tenure will be for 36 months with an initial moratorium of up to six months and would carry a fixed interest rate of one-year MCLR. The bank will offer loans to large corporates and medium enterprises that are in the standard category.

 

Indian Bank is also offering loans to salaried employees up to an amount equal to 20 times of their latest monthly gross salary, with a cap of Rs 2 lakh to meet urgent medical and other expenditure.

 

It is offering loans to pensioners for an amount equal to 15 times their monthly pension, with a maximum limit of Rs 2 lakh. The repayment time for this loan will be 60 months.

 

For MSME customers, the bank is giving additional funding of 10 per cent of fund-based working capital (FBWC) limit with maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh. The loan tenure will be of 60 months..

 

Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are being offered loan of Rs 1 lakh per SHG for a period of 36 months with six months moratorium.

 

“SHGs have always been an important part of our business and with our initiatives we will ensure that the groups get all the desired support for financial independence. We have made these loans repayable over a longer period of time to give them the flexibility in operations until the business is back on track again,” said Padmaja Chunduru, Managing Director and CEO, Indian Bank.

 

Indian Bank serves 1.68 lakh SHGs with more than 22 lakh women beneficiaries.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? and how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Apex trade body for MSMEs hails lockdown amidst COVID-19 concerns

Bhavya Kaushal

10 small-town businesses that are now multi-crore brands in India

Palak Agarwal

From hiring cobblers to make four pairs of shoes, how this footwear company became a Rs 700 Cr brand

Palak Agarwal

Her love for street food made this PhD scholar build a Rs 5 Cr food brand

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
All you need to know about India's 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Apex trade body for MSMEs hails lockdown amidst COVID-19 concerns

Bhavya Kaushal

He began by cleaning utensils in a canteen, now clocks annual turnover of Rs 75 Cr with food chain Shiv Sagar

Bhavya Kaushal

ITR, GST filing dates extended amid coronavirus outbreak, customs clearance to work 24x7: Nirmala Sitharaman

Palak Agarwal

With factories shut, exports & imports cut, where is India’s manufacturing sector heading amid the coronavirus crisis?

Palak Agarwal

Starting with a small shop in Delhi, UBON is today present across 3,000 cities in India

Bhavya Kaushal

How this 27-year-old went on to set up a Rs 150 Cr beer brand in 1 year

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru