Started small, these Indian businesses are now listed on BSE, NSE: top picks of the week

When you're starting a business, the scale doesn’t really matter if you have clarity about the business plans. This week, SMBStory covered stories of businesses that started with a small idea and are now making noise on the stock exchange with their success.

GoColours

With his family running a garments business since 1990, Gautam Saraogi had a bird’s eye view of the latest trends. When he was exploring several business opportunities in the apparel industry in 2010, he noticed that while men’s and kid’s wear had a wide variety, there was saw a space in the women’s bottom wear market.

The Founder and CEO of Go Fashion, tells SMBStory, “There was also a transition happening from women’s wear to suits, wherein the bottom wear and upper wear were being sold separately.”

Gautam realised the bottom wear held significant importance and found this segment compelling enough to take a deep dive.

Go Colors started out with just two products – leggings and churidars. However, the brand has continued to expand its basket of products and today, they offer 50 products including palazzos, harem pants, patiala salwar, lounge pants, jeggings, denim, joggers, and more across 100 colours. The brand has over 3,000 SKUs.

GoColors started small but over the years, the company has not just become a prominent apparel brand but also got listed on the stock exchange.

Go Colors’ parent company, Go Fashion, debuted on BSE in November last year, with Rs 1,014 crore subscribed 135.46 times at Rs 1,310 per share against the issue price band of Rs 655-Rs 690.

The Chennai-based company closed the last financial year at Rs 401.31 crore turnover. Even though COVID-19 played a spoilsport to the company’s offline expansion plans, Gautam says they are very ambitious this year.

Servotech

Raman Bhatia (now 45), founder of Servotech Power Systems Pvt Ltd, began his entrepreneurial journey in 1991. However, he did not choose the relatively easy path of joining a well-established family business.

Instead, at age 15, Raman was working odd jobs. Three decades later, he runs an NSE listed company involved in end-to-end manufacturing, procurement and distribution of a range of advanced solar products, medical devices as well as energy-efficient lighting solutions.

The company recently moved into the EV (electric vehicle) market with the launch of high-tech EV charging equipment.

Today, Servotech plays a strong role in producing green energy to live green with tie ups with PSUs, government bodies, banks, corporates, petrol pumps and many others. Recently, Servotech has also incorporated the country's first portable solar rooftop system, which was inaugurated in April at the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple complex in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Raman says the same project is under progress in Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.

Other top picks of the week:

Medusa

Sonal Jindal always wanted to be an entrepreneur, but her desire to become one did not materialise until she reached her mid-30s.

“After getting married and having two kids at the age of 32, I thought this was the right time to start a business,” she says.

Having pursued an MBA in marketing, Sonal started scouting for opportunities to start a business. Her inclination towards fashion compelled her to launch her own label. But things didn't work out, and she had to shut down the business.

Around the same time, another opportunity came knocking.

“I was a frequent visitor to fashion exhibitions and I started liking the idea of organising exhibitions. I realised that this industry needed a push and I could do that with the right ‌marketing mix,” says Sonal.

After doing market research and analysis, she launched Medusa in 2014. The Delhi-based company organises exhibitions and events for the fashion industry.

