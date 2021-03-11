Kalyan Jewellers to open IPO for Rs 1,175 Cr on Mar 16; price band fixed at Rs 86-87 per share

By Palak Agarwal|11th Mar 2021
Kalyan Jewellers' three-day public issue would conclude on March 18, and the bidding for anchor investors would open on March 15.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd will open for public subscription between March 16-18. The price of its shares is fixed at a band of Rs 86-87 a share for its Rs 1,175 crore-initial share-sale.

 

The three-day public issue would conclude on March 18 and the bidding for anchor investors would open on March 15, Kalyan Jewellers announced in a press release.

 

The IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity aggregating up to Rs 800 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore where the bids can be made for a minimum of 172 equity shares and in its multiples thereafter.

Kalyan Jewellers' promoter T S Kalyanaraman would be offloading shares worth up to Rs 125 crore, while Highdell Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, would sell up to Rs 250 crore worth of shares through the OFS route.
Kalyan Jewellers IPO

TS Kalyanaraman, Founder and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers

ALSO READ

How a spice trader built a Rs 27,000 Cr jewellery brand: the untold story of Malabar Gold

Half of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors, and 15 percent for non-institutional bidders. The offer includes a reservation aggregating up to Rs 20 million for subscription by eligible employees (the “Employee Reservation Portion”).

 

Proceeds from the fresh issue of shares would be utilised for working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, and SBI Capital Markets are the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the offer. Last month, the capital markets watchdog had sought clarification from the merchant banker regarding the company's public issue. 
Kalyan Jewellers

Ramesh Kalyanaraman (Left), TS Kalyanaraman (Centre), and Rajesh Kalyanaraman (Right)

ALSO READ

This brother-sister duo took their family jewellery business global to clock Rs 32 Cr annual turnover

Kalyan Jewellers filed preliminary papers for IPO in August 2020 and obtained SEBI’s go-ahead in October.

 

In 1993, Kalyanaraman used his personal savings of Rs 25 lakh and took a bank loan of Rs 50 lakh to start Kalyan Jewellers. 

 

By the end of June 2020, the company had 107 showrooms across 21 states and union territories in India, and 30 showrooms in the Middle East, with a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore


Kalyan Jewellers designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of gold, studded, and other jewellery products.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This 24-year-old sold soaps door to door. Now he runs a company with a Rs 200-Cr turnover

Reliance Jio announces plans to digitally transform 50M Indian MSMEs

From earning Rs 20 a day to making Rs 7.5 Cr annually, the journey of this woman entrepreneur and her fashion accessories brand

Started with Rs 50K, how this Jaipur-based gifting brand clocked Rs 2.5 Cr turnover despite pandemic

Daily Capsule
Inside India’s expanding digital commerce landscape
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This 24-year-old sold soaps door to door. Now he runs a company with a Rs 200-Cr turnover

In boost for MSMEs, Gadkari inaugurates tech centres in Vizag, Bhopal to train students in design, robotics

As global car makers plan to shift to EVs, what this means for the Indian auto industry

E-invoice mandatory for MSMEs with over Rs 50 Cr turnover from April 1

Parryware - how a pottery unit in Tamil Nadu grew into a Rs 1,600 Cr revenue sanitaryware brand

Govt says GSTIN not mandatory for MSME registration: Here's all you need to know