Kalyani Group contributes Rs 25 Cr to PM-CARES to fight coronavirus pandemic

Auto components major Bharat Forge, the flagship company of Kalyani Group, and other group firms on Tuesday pledged Rs 25 crore contribution to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

By Press Trust of India
31st Mar 2020
The group is also looking at using its R&D facilities to meet requirements of critical medical equipment such as ventilators, respiratory equipment and other sanitation/hygiene goods.


The group is also looking at using its R&D facilities to meet requirements of critical medical equipment such as ventilators, respiratory equipment and other sanitation/hygiene goods.


The other group companies involved in the donation are Kalyani Steel, Saarloha Advanced Material Pvt Ltd, Automotive Axles and Hikal Ltd, the group said in a statement.
coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown: How Paytm Mall is gearing up to deliver essential goods across the country


Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani said, "The group is committed to assist the central and state government and the local authorities in all possible ways to deal with the pandemic."


He further said, "We are also using our group R&D facilities to look at ways of easing the shortage of critical medical equipment, including ventilators, respiratory equipment and other sanitation/hygiene equipment."


Kalyani said as part of CSR activity, the group has started addressing food requirements of local community and will increase the efforts in the coming days.


In another development, Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland said it is actively working with government authorities to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.


The commercial vehicle major has aligned itself with the Department of Health and Family Welfare for a slew of initiatives, Ashok Leyland Ltd said in a statement.


The Chennai-based firm is supplying three ply masks, N95 masks, disposable gloves, liquid handwash, sanitisers, and body suits for health service personnel, it said.


Besides, it is providing disinfectants, protective chemical guard suit, and chemical protection goggles for sanitation staff, it added.


It is also deploying 10 vehicles with drivers for emergency logistics operation for use by the health department, the company said.


"We are leaving no stone unturned to help the community at large. We shall work with the government at every step and stay supportive of all their initiatives in the coming days," Ashok Leyland President HR, Communications & CSR Balachandar NV said.


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

