Started with Rs 1,500, this entrepreneur now makes Rs 4 lakh a year selling his mud artwork on Amazon

In an interaction with SMBStory, Majikhan Ilamkhan Mutva tells us about this fading art and how he revived it by reaching out to the nooks and corners of India.





“I belong to the Mutva community, which is one of the oldest to hold the talent of working on this art. I have grown up seeing this art but sadly, this beauty was restricted to our villages and once in a while, tourists would come and praise it. Surprisingly, there are only five people in the village, including me, who know this art,” he says.





Mutva mud artwork is done by mixing soil, horse dung, glue, water, and other products, which Majikhan says are the secret ingredients to the art.





A Class 10 pass out, Majikhan wasn’t too keen on studies but had a passion for this art. In 2013, he decided to learn the art to make it famous around the country.

Learning the art

Majikhan learnt the art from one of his community members. He started making the art at his home using just Rs 1,500 to purchase the raw materials. However, the biggest problem was receiving orders. He says,





“I learnt the art and began with showcasing my work in Rann Utsav, which happens from December to February in the Kutch region. At one such Utsav, the organisers liked my artwork so much that they took 12 pieces for the hall decoration. Though I was happy, this was not what I wanted.”





Majikhan wanted day-to-day business and not restrict himself to fairs and exhibitions. But there wasn’t enough demand for these products in the market.





After four years of struggle, he found a ray of hope when Amazon India started its accelerator programme.





“When Amazon people came to Banni (his village) and told us about the benefits of selling on their portal, I was more than excited. I was actually looking for the kind of business where I can receive orders from customers and with Amazon, I felt that could happen.”





Thus, Majikhan began his entrepreneurial journey.

Becoming an entrepreneur

In November 2017, Majikhan listed his artwork on Amazon India by the name Mutva Mud Work Art By Majikhan. But receiving orders proved to be a tall task.





“I didn’t receive any order for the first nine months, and I was very restless. But, I realised there was no harm in listing my products as the team was very supportive.”





After nine months, Majikhan received his first order and since then, there has been no looking back.





He prices his artwork on the basis of size. For example, a 20x20 feet piece costs around Rs 350. The price varies according to the size of the frame and artwork involved, which showcases Mutva culture and embroidery.





Today, Majikhan receives around 15 to 20 orders per month and generates around Rs 4 lakh in a year.





He also sells his products through social media, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, and also has a home office from where he sells offline. Majikhan also tours when clients ask him to get the artwork done in their homes.

Future prospects

Majikhan says he is planning to invest around Rs 3 lakh to get listed on Amazon.com, which will allow him to sell products globally.





At present, he is also training others in Mutva mud artwork, and is planning to expand to not let the art culture die.





