KVIC sets up Tussar silk yarn production centre in Odisha to boost local industry, create employment

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has set up the first-ever Tussar silk yarn production centre at Choudwar in Cuttack district, Odisha. The silk yarn production centre will ensure local availability of Tussar silk yarn, create local employment, and reduce production costs. It was inaugurated by KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The silk yarn production centre will create direct employment for 50 artisans, including 34 women, besides providing livelihood support to over 300 tribal farmers engaged in cocoon farming. This will also create indirect employment for weavers and reelers in the state.

Tussar silk is one of the finest varieties of silk that is distinguished by its coarseness and porous weave that gives it a rugged and rustic appearance.

According to a release by the MSME Ministry, Odisha has been known for its exquisite silk, particularly the Tussar variety. However, silk weavers in the state were totally dependent on other states such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Karnataka for the silk yarn, which increased the cost of the silk fabric.

The development assumes great significance as silk comprises nearly 75 percent of the total Khadi fabric production in Odisha.

“Silk is the timeless heritage of India which is integral to our culture and tradition. It is also a key component of the Indian textile industry, particularly Khadi. With commissioning of this silk yarn production centre, silk yarn will be produced locally and thus reducing the cost of silk production. This will give a major boost to the sale of the famous Tussar silk of Odisha and strengthen the traditional craft of silk,” Vinai said.

Set up at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, the silk yarn production centre is capable of producing 200 KG of silk yarn worth Rs 94 lakh annually. The production capacity of this unit will be gradually increased to meet the increasing demand. This silk yarn production centre is equipped with advanced machinery that are specialised in silk reeling, re-reeling, spinning, and other processes.

Earlier this month, KVIC Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had appealed to the citizens to treat Khadi as 'national fabric' and promote its use extensively. Speaking at the launch of 'Khadi India Quiz Contest', organised as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', he also called upon celebrities from various fields to come forward and promote the use of Khadi in a big way.