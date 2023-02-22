MSME ministry, QCI sign deal for new lean scheme implementation: Report

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Tuesday signed a pact with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to implement the MSME Competitive (Lean) Scheme.

According to a report by KNN India, Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, and Aishvarya Raj, CEO, National Board for Quality Promotion, QCI, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The scheme aims to improve MSMEs' manufacturing competitiveness by implementing various lean manufacturing (LM) techniques.

Lean manufacturing is a production method built on the philosophy of maximising productivity and minimising waste in a manufacturing operation, including waste reduction, productivity growth, introduction of innovative practices for boosting overall competitiveness, instilling sound management practices, and the promotion of a culture of continuous improvement.

The assistance to deploy lean tools and practices will be given to MSMEs at three different levels—basic, intermediate, and advanced.

All MSMEs registered with the UDYAM registration portal can participate and avail of related benefits through this scheme.

Anuja Bapat, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation; Ateesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME; Vinamra Mishra, Director (Technical and Projects), Ministry of MSME; and Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary-General, Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises were among those present at the MoU signing ceremony.