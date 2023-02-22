Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

MSME ministry, QCI sign deal for new lean scheme implementation: Report

By Anupriya Pandey
February 22, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 22 2023 07:49:12 GMT+0000
MSME ministry, QCI sign deal for new lean scheme implementation: Report
The scheme aims to improve MSMEs' manufacturing competitiveness by implementing various lean manufacturing (LM) methods.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Tuesday signed a pact with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to implement the MSME Competitive (Lean) Scheme.

According to a report by KNN India, Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, and Aishvarya Raj, CEO, National Board for Quality Promotion, QCI, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The scheme aims to improve MSMEs' manufacturing competitiveness by implementing various lean manufacturing (LM) techniques.

Lean manufacturing is a production method built on the philosophy of maximising productivity and minimising waste in a manufacturing operation, including waste reduction, productivity growth, introduction of innovative practices for boosting overall competitiveness, instilling sound management practices, and the promotion of a culture of continuous improvement. 

The assistance to deploy lean tools and practices will be given to MSMEs at three different levels—basic, intermediate, and advanced.

All MSMEs registered with the UDYAM registration portal can participate and avail of related benefits through this scheme.

Anuja Bapat, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation; Ateesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME; Vinamra Mishra, Director (Technical and Projects), Ministry of MSME; and Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary-General, Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises were among those present at the MoU signing ceremony.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

5 brands that are empowering artisans across India and keeping India’s traditional handicrafts alive

5 Made-in-India burger brands giving tough competition to McDonald’s, Burger King

5 Made in India headphones and speakers brands competing with the likes of JBL, Samsung, and Sony

Amidst a boom in D2C eyewear, this Mumbai-based retail brand is taking the road less travelled

Daily Capsule
PhonePe-Flipkart split hits Walmart Q4
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Micro-enterprises face the brunt of delayed payments, but what’s the solution?

By providing end-to-end solutions, this ODM is helping India become Atmanirbhar

A sustainable clothing brand endorsed by PM Modi, and other top stories of the week

How IoT technology can help the manufacturing sector