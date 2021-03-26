How an engineer built Rs 700 Cr turnover personal care brand: The success story of Lotus Herbals

With people becoming more conscious of the environment, natural personal care products are here to stay, and herbal cosmetics have given a healthy glow to the market.





Over the last decade, the Indian market has witnessed a sudden shift of consumers moving towards herbal products, and this demand was sensed by Late HJ Kamal Passi, who founded Lotus Herbals Pvt Ltd in 1993 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.





A household name today, Lotus Herbals has pioneered several innovative product concepts and formats in the Indian beauty market over the last 28 years. The company clocked Rs 700 crore turnover in FY20.





Unfortunately, Kamal passed away in April 2015, and his son Nitin Passi is carrying forward the business legacy.





Talking to SMBStory, the second-generation entrepreneur and Joint Managing Director of the company talks about the history of the brand, its success mantra, and how it transitioned from B2B to B2C, and now working towards becoming D2C.

Engineer-turned-entrepreneur

In the early 90s, when Kamal graduated after studying engineering, he saw an emerging trend in the foreign markets for herbal skincare products.





With India known for being the land of Ayurveda and home to medicinal herbs, Kamal decided to venture into the beauty industry. He started contract manufacturing skincare products with natural formations for various US-based companies, but it didn’t take him long to decide on launching the products under his own brand name in India.





During the period, brands like Biotique and Shannaz Hussain were already enjoying a decent market share in India but the industry was still at a nascent stage, with limited ranges available in the deeply underpenetrated market.

“My father was already manufacturing for foreign companies, and seeing the demand there, he understood that there was a lot of potential in this segment. We needed to explore a lot in India. The demand existed but not many were meeting to it and hence, he decided to take the plunge,” Nitin says.

In 1993, Kamal stepped into the Indian market with Sunscreen lotion ‘Safe Sun’ as the first product.

Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals Pvt Ltd

Seizing the market

He set up a small manufacturing facility in Noida and started by selling its product in Delhi’s biggest wholesale market — Sadar Bazaar. The demand for the product was growing, and so, he expanded to Mumbai’s Crawford market.





Tasting success, the demand for Lotus’ product kept rising and Kamal decided to venture into the makeup category, competing with the likes of Lakme, Colorbar, and more.





Kamal also opened a salon in Greater Kailash, Delhi in 2004 but Nitin says that was much ahead of time. “My father was a visionary and he wanted to do something on the lines of current salon-chains like Looks and Geetanjali at that time, but he didn’t get much success,” he recalls.





He had to shut the salon within a year and continued to focus on building its product portfolio, which was the brand’s strength. Lotus launched ‘White Glow’ in the face pack category in 2004, and saw a surge in demand for facial products.

“Back then, the demand for facial kits was also booming and people were also becoming cautious of using chemical-laced products on their skin. My father saw a huge opportunity and he chanced upon it,” Nitin adds.

Kamal launched Lotus’ facial kit range in the mid-2000s and besides primarily targeting households, the brand saw a huge rush from beauty parlours.





With so much potential in the beauty market, Lotus launched a separate professional range under the brand name Lotus Professional. Between 2005 to 2015, Lotus Herbals and Professionals expanded rigorously into producing face washes, face scrubs, face packs, creams, moisturisers, and more.





The products of Lotus Herbals directly reach more than one lakh outlets and more than 15,000 salons in India. Nitin says that the brand’s hottest selling products still remain Safe Sun and White Glow.





Talking about the procurement of raw materials for manufacturing products, Nitin says 90 percent of the ingredients are sourced locally in India. The company has also relocated its manufacturing facility to Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Lotus Herbal's product range

ALSO READ This 112-year-old Group is betting on D2C to become a leader in beauty and skincare industry

Entering new markets

Nitin says that Lotus operates and competes in several segments when it comes to beauty and makeup. In the sunscreen segment that is valued at approx Rs 373 crore in India, Lotus Safe Sun leads the carts with a 20.1 percent value market size.





In the fairness segment, which is valued at approx Rs 4,000 crore, Lotus White Glow has 1.1 percent market share by value. In the anti-ageing segment valued approx Rs 225 crore, Lotus YouthRx has 6.3 percent of the market size by value, and in the facial kits segment valued at approx Rs 188 crore, Lotus Radiant Facial Kits has a 15.8 percent market share.





The company has now ventured into the premium beauty segment with the brand Lotus Organics+ with its organic skin and haircare portfolio.





With the advent of digital penetration in India, Lotus started working on its direct-to-customer (D2C) brands, and recently launched Ikkai Beauty and Lotus Botanicals in this segment, competing with the likes of MamaEarth, Wow Skin science, Plum, and more.





Ikkai Beauty is an organic brand targeted towards teenagers and youth, whereas Lotus Botanicals is a mass-premium, natural beauty brand that uses pure and potent bioactive extracts.





With the growing prominence of Ayurvedic products, Lotus aimed to step into this segment too to introduce ethical and sustainable beauty products. While researching, Nitin says the company chanced upon SoulTree, which was one of India’s first brands to be formally certified by European Certification Agencies and resonates with modern customers. In 2020, Lotus announced its 100 percent acquisition.

Challenges and the way ahead

One of the biggest challenges in the personal care industry is making people aware of the products they should use.

“You see, the majority of the population continues using the same products for years, even if the products don’t suit their skin type or if they age. There needs to be an awareness and we are continually doing that,” Nitin says.

Another challenge is media content planning. “There are infinite options now and every brand has to step up the game, and so do we,” he adds.





Lotus Herbals Pvt Ltd is building its product portfolio by entering into new markets and launching new products.





“We want to be one of the largest beauty tech companies in India and globally. That’s the long-term goal,” Nitin concludes.