MSME Day 2020: Tech strategies for MSMEs to power business continuity and future growth

MSMEs form 90 percent of all existing firms in the world. They provide 60 to 70 percent of all employment, and account for nearly 50 percent of the total GDP. They may be micro, small, and medium enterprises by definition, but the impact they have on the economy is substantial.





In India, as it is with most developing countries, MSMEs are the backbone of the economy and contribute significantly to the GDP. The Indian MSME sector comprises 63.4 million companies that employ over 111 million people, and is the largest industrial sector in India after agriculture.





With the onset of the pandemic, most business continuity plans fell flat in the first week of the lockdown. Not even the great recession could have prepped us for this global pandemic, which was an event that was completely out of the ordinary.





Technology, however, can provide a lifeboat to MSMEs that operate largely by the brick-and-mortar model with little to no digitisation. Businesses that pivot and adopt technology solutions are more likely to pull ahead of their competitors. Dell believes that with the right tools, small enterprises can easily overcome challenges in this hyper-connected era of doing business, and want to do their bit to help.

MSMEs and the emergence of Industry 4.0

The emergence of Industry 4.0 – where business processes are moving towards automated, and productivity parameters have been redefined – has posed challenges to the MSME sector. They have a dire need to reinvent themselves using digital tools to stay afloat, let alone thrive. There are also multiple compliance issues by way of government regulations that they find hard to cope with. While bigger enterprises can allocate resources and respond quickly to such challenges. for small and micro enterprises, this is where the right business software solutions that are compliant with the legal requirements can make a huge difference.

Digitising and innovating for the future with Dell

Every business needs to alter its continuity plan and solve for the ‘new normal’, to be relevant. A temporary or permanent pivot from your core business and reinventing a new business model could be the need for the challenging times that lie ahead. With everyone buying essentials online, if you own a retail store, this is the time to take your business online. While this might sound like an unrealistic goal to achieve on your own, the only way is to pivot, collaborate with other businesses, and put technology at the front and centre of your strategy.





MSMEs can leverage digital solutions to:





Build a strong online presence – create websites, automate sales and marketing, set up an online store etc.

Expand their reach by capturing new markets and expanding into existing ones.

Manage business finances easily.

Broaden their access to data and knowledge.

Boost productivity and profitability.

