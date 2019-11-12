Govt formulating policy on credit ratings for MSMEs: Nitin Gadkari

The government is also using technology and innovations to boost agricultural and tribal sectors, Nitin Gadkari said, giving examples of increased production of honey and oranges due to their use in various products.

By Press Trust of India
12th Nov 2019
The government is in the process of formulating a policy on credit ratings for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help investors and other players take an informed decision, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday, addressing International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation. The event was organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), New Delhi.


Gadkari

Gadkari said MSME contributed 49 percent of India's total export.


"We are going to start a digital data-based credit rating system... we are going to make the rating of the industry... it can give information about the MSMEs. That can be more easy for taking any decision because the rating is now very important. So, now we are formulating the policy and we are going to make some scheme for them and that will be very useful," he added.


The minister also said that the government is using technology and innovations to boost agricultural and tribal sectors. He gave examples of honey and oranges being used in various products, which has resulted in the increased production and market value of these products.


The government is working on backward integration to develop rural industry and create employment, he said, adding that the employment potential is 11 crore.


At the same time, innovations and skill development in the MSME industry are being carried with the collaboration of German government to make Indian products more competitive in the international market, he said.


He emphasised that the international companies should look at India for setting up their manufacturing base as it will reduce their manufacturing cost by 25-40 percent while ensuring the quality.


The minister also asked MSMEs to get listed on stock exchanges, saying he has already requested the finance ministry to allot Rs 10,000 crore to the MSME ministry for buying equity of such entities.


"I had gone to the National Stock Exchange...and we got 20 MSME companies registered on the stock exchange... Now thousands of companies are in the queue and they are going for capital market. Suppose, they are going to raise the bond issue through capital market, 10 percent will be purchased by the government. We are giving them support," he said.


To boost the morale of women entrepreneurs in India, he announced to launch a book and website of 100 successful women entrepreneurs with FLO.


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Authors
Press Trust of India

