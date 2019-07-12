PMEGP scheme created 5.87 lakh MSME jobs in 2018-19, says Nitin Gadkari

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for MSME, Nitin Gadkari, presented data revealing that under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), 5.87 lakh micro enterprise jobs were created in 2018-19.





A government release quoted him saying that this large number of employment opportunities was created with the use of relatively less capital in the MSME sector.





Gadkari added that under PMEGP, the employment generated during the years 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18 was 3.58 lakh, 3.23 lakh, 4.08 lakh, and 3.87 lakh, respectively.





Gadkari also revealed that as per the 73rd Round of National Sample Survey (NSS), conducted by National Sample Survey Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, during 2015-16, the estimated number of workers in unincorporated non-agricultural MSMEs in the country was 11.1 crore.





Adding that the PMEGP scheme is a credit-linked subsidy programme aimed at generating self-employment opportunities, Gadkari presented the state-wise details of targets set and employment generated under the scheme during the last three years.





According to provisional figures for 2018-19, 5.87 lakh jobs were created under PMEGP against the target of 5.79 lakh jobs.





The most jobs were created in Jammu and Kashmir (60,232), Maharashtra (45,136), Uttar Pradesh (41,944), and Tamil Nadu (41,480).





Click here for the full, state-wise list.





Gadkari listed out other schemes implemented by the MSME MInistry, such as Micro and Small Enterprises-Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Scheme for Promotion of MSMEs in North Eastern Region and Sikkim, Tool Rooms and Technology Centers, Mission Solar Charkha (MSC), Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), and more.





The minister also noted that as per data received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the outstanding credit to the MSME sector by all Scheduled Commercial Banks during the last three years has increased:





Source: Press Information Bureau, Government of India





And as under The Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), the number and amount of guarantees approved during the last tw years increased:





Source: Press Information Bureau, Government of India

"This has also helped in better credit flow to the micro and small enterprises," Gadkari said.





(Source: PIB)



