3 MSME schemes for marketing and promotion of small businesses

India has a strong ecosystem of small businesses and MSMEs, but it remains largely unorganised. Due to the absence of strong branding in the sector, it has become difficult to distinguish one MSME's product from the other.





Hence, marketing the products as well as the enterprise is the simplest way to start building a brand. But it is easier said than done. Due to limited resources and funds, many MSMEs and small businesses find it challenging to showcase their products to the right audience.





To address this, the MSME Ministry is implementing a number of marketing and promotion schemes for small businesses.





Here are three major MSME marketing and promotion schemes:





International Cooperation Scheme





The scheme serves to hold international conferences, summits, workshops, and seminars relating to the MSME sector in India by industry associations and government organisations.





MSMEs can also benefit from the large international exhibition or fair and international conferences, seminars, workshops, joint committee meetings, joint working group meetings, etc., organised through the scheme.





The International Cooperation Scheme provides financial assistance on reimbursement basis for airfare, space rent, freight charges, advertisement and publicity charges and entry/registration fee on reimbursement basis in case of participation in international exhibitions/trade fairs.





Government institutions and registered industry associations associated with promotion and development of the MSME sector can apply for the scheme by sending the prescribed form to the Director (International Cooperation), Ministry of MSME.





Whom to contact: Director (IC), M/o MSME

Ph: 23063198, Fax: 23061756

Email : gs.perni@nic.in





For more information, click here.





Marketing Assistance Scheme





The marketing assistance scheme provides assistance for activities such as organisation of exhibitions abroad and participation in international exhibitions and trade fairs, co-sponsoring of exhibitions organised by other organisations, industry associations, agencies, and organising buyer-seller meets, intensive campaigns and marketing promotion activities.





Under this scheme, the maximum net budgetary support for participating in an international exhibition or trade fair would normally be restricted to an overall ceiling of Rs 30 lakh per event (Rs 40 lakh for Latin American countries).





Further, the budget for organising domestic exhibitions and trade fairs depends upon various components of the expenditure, i.e. space rental including construction and fabricating charges, theme pavilion, advertisement, printing material, transportation, etc.





However, the budgetary support towards net expenditure for organising such exhibitions and trade fairs would normally be restricted to a maximum amount of Rs 45 lakh, and the corresponding budgetary limit for participation in an exhibition or trade fair shall be Rs 15 lakh.





The scheme also provides financial assistance of 25 percent to 95 percent of the airfare and space rent to entrepreneurs basis the size and type of the enterprise.





MSMEs, industry associations and other organisations related to MSME sector are eligible to apply through the branch manager of the nearest office of the National Small Industries Corporation, with full details and justification in support of the application.





Whom to contact: GM (Business Dev.), NSIC

Ph: 011-26311109

Email : exhb@nsic.co.in





For more information, click here.





Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme (P&MS)





The Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme seeks to encourage Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) to develop domestic markets and promote new market access initiatives.





The scheme facilitates market linkages for effective implementation of Public Procurement Policy for MSEs Order of 2012, educates MSMEs on various facets of business development, creates overall awareness about trade fairs, latest market techniques and other such related topics.

Individual manufacturing and service MSEs which are eligible may opt for this by submitting their application online.





Whom to contact: Joint Development Commissioner, O/o DC, MSME, Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi

Ph: 011- 23061091

Email: mandeepkaur@ias.nic.in





Click here for more information



