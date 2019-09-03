A
Stories

Govt ecommerce portal GeM to implement timely payments, ratings, and private buyer access

Automobiles, computers, and office furniture are currently the top product categories on the portal, which has over 2.72 lakh sellers and service providers registered.

By Press Trust of India
3rd Sep 2019
3+ Shares
  • +0
Share on
close
3+ Shares
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
ecommerce

Public procurement portal Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is working on a series of steps including a mechanism for timely payment to registered small businesses and MSMEs, and rating buyers and sellers to promote its growth, a senior government official said.


The Commerce Ministry launched GeM in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government.

We are working on several things like ensuring timely payment to vendors, helping MSMEs get working capital from banks, and ratings for both buyer and seller to improve efficiency," the official said.

Currently, a buyer has to pay in 10 days to vendor, but it is not being implemented properly.


"Timely payment will help the government in promoting competition among vendors and MSME growth. We are working on a system which would strictly ensure payments in a fixed timeline to the vendor if quality and other things are okay," the official added.


GeM is also formulating a mechanism to rate both sellers and buyers. If a buyer does not pay on time, the rating will be affected and sellers would be cautious in delivering goods and services. Similarly, if a seller does not deliver goods on time and if there are quality issues, the rating will be low.


Good ratings will help sellers in getting working capital at affordable cost from banks on sharing transaction history.


"Banks can see rating and risk history of buyers and accordingly lend at low cost. Through this, we can establish credit linkage to MSMEs," the official added.


The government is also considering widening the ambit of GeM by permitting government contractors and private bulk buyers to use the platform for buying goods and services.


Currently, they are not allowed to procure goods and services from the GeM platform managed by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.


At present, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and Central Armed Police Forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.


According to GeM, over 2.72 lakh sellers and service providers have registered with the portal so far, and have sold over 12 lakh products and 15 thousand services.


In April 2019, it was reported GeM grossed over Rs 23,000 crore worth of sales through over 17 lakh transactions in 2018-19. 42 percent of these transactions, sorted by volume, were done with MSMEs registered on the platform.


The sales are expected to increase as the government has made it mandatory for all the departments and ministries to source goods and services from the e-marketplace.


Automobiles, computers, and office furniture are currently the top product categories on the portal. Services including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting and analytics, among others, are listed on the portal.

Also Read

Government e-Marketplace and SIDBI partner to boost MSME ecommerce sales


3+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 3+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

    Rashi Varshney

    This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

    Athira Nair

    [Techie Tuesday] From working on Google’s search platform to co-founding Dunzo - the journey of Mukund Jha

    Sindhu Kashyaap

    OnePlus TV specs confirmed via Amazon India listing: look out for 55-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Atmos

    Rashi Varshney
    Daily Capsule
    Flipkart turns to Hindi to attract users from Bharat (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    ‘If there are no rough patches, you may not be on the right path’ – 40 quotes from Indian startup journeys

    Madanmohan Rao

    From capability to control: how a bill of rights can help humans harness AI for good

    Madanmohan Rao

    This sports tech startup grew 200 pc in a year, riding on Zomato, BookMyShow, IPL, and fantasy cricket

    Sohini Mitter

    We want to acquire more local talent to increase focus in India: Club Factory's Vincent Lou

    Rashi Varshney

    Flipkart turns to Hindi to attract users from Bharat (and other top stories of the day)

    Team YS

    Here’s how Amazon is partnering with kiranas for deliveries

    Vishal Krishna

    Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

    Partner Events

    Thu Sep 05 2019

    International Summit on Early Years 2019

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore