Inspired by India, this perfumery helps customers craft unique scents

Key Takeaways MYOP offers customers perfumes that are customisable to their preferences.

Till date, customers have created over 2,800 unique fragrances with the brand. It has three physical stores, one each in Bengaluru, Kozhikode, and Hyderabad, and 18 kiosks spread across malls in south India.

The formula is developed keeping in mind Indian climatic conditions and cultures.

Of the five senses, little is known about the sense of smell—which has long been associated with its ability to record memory. A simple activity like smelling a scent while walking down the aisle of a grocery store can take you back several years—whisking you away to a time where you long to return.

Otherwise referred to as olfactory memory, this process can trigger detailed memories or powerful emotions.

This is what inspired Rayhan Abdul Rahiman to establish Make Your Own Perfume (MYOP), a Calicut-based perfume bar brand.

Whiff of an idea

On a business trip to Tehran, as he walked about the city, surrounding perfumeries that welcomed patrons to experience and learn the art of perfume-making caught his eye.

“It was pretty normal there. I found it really fascinating and felt there might be a potential business opportunity in it,” Rayhan tells SMBStory.

Soon, he began scouting contacts in the city attempting to learn more about the source of raw materials. He found that large companies from the West supplied these materials to the firms.

When he set out to find similar companies in India, he did not find any company that sold fine fragrances. Eventually, with an initial investment of Rs 8 lakh—in 2017—he set up MYOP.

The company’s current directors include Naveedh VV, Co-founder of MYOP who is in charge of business development and marketing; Nabeel MV, Director of Sales; and Shahil Hameed, Head of Digital.

MYOP has three physical stores, one each in Bengaluru, Kozhikode, and Hyderabad, and 18 kiosks spread throughout malls across Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala.

In FY22 and FY23, it clocked a net revenue of Rs 5.7 crore and Rs 14 crore, respectively.

About 95% of their sales come from offline operations. MYOP also sells products on its website. The products currently trending on their website are Urban Chic, The Valentine, The Woody, Calicut Spice, and Aqua Game.

Finding the right ingredients

Per the basics of perfumery, every perfume has three components—the compound, the solvent, and its packaging.

They are accompanied by three dominant notes—base, middle, and top. The combinations of which can be different based on how each fragrance is formulated.

“We specify to the suppliers what we want as the base, middle, and top, and the compounds are manufactured at the suppliers' overseas facilities,” says Rayhan.

To date, it counts 36 fragrances in its collection which can be mixed and blended to make unique fragrances.

In India, about 80% of the fragrance market is accounted for by mass-produced goods which are priced between Rs 300 to Rs 1,000, according to data published in India Fragrance (Perfume & Deodorant) Market Outlook, 2027.

The overall market is expected to be valued at Rs 20,000 crore by 2027.

To stand out, MYOP had to be different. According to Rayhan, what sets its products apart is formulation—which is developed keeping in mind Indian climatic conditions.

It also has perfumes dedicated to different cities of India, like the Bangalore Bloom dedicated to spring in Bengaluru, Madras Malar inspired by the smell of jasmine flowers that are adorned by women in the city; and Calicut Spice, an ode to the city of spices.

“Many bigger companies are sourcing their ingredients from India but they are always marketed as Western products,” says Rayhan. “We worked on these profiles with our team to reflect Indian cities and came out with six products.”

Then comes the price point. MYOP claims to be within the affordable range with a starter kit for Rs 399 which includes five sample-size perfumes. Beyond this, its products can be priced between Rs 600 to Rs 3,000 depending on the level of customisation.

These factors help it stack up against dominant players like Vini Cosmetics, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nivea India, Marico, and McNroe, who dominate the segment.

“Fragrance is something very personal to people. The customers get to choose the compound, the concentration, and the packaging. They can mix and match the fragrances to create something that is unique to them,” says the founder. To date, 2800 combinations have been created by customers.

At the stores, the customers can also participate in the perfume-making process or avail of an option to get their names engraved on perfume bottles.

Setting up this business was not without its challenges. When the pandemic hit, MYOP came to a standstill—with most of its stores closed. The company paid its staff and kept things afloat with the money it had in reserve.

“Malls offered us some help by waiving our rent. Additionally, we began telephoning our existing customers, which generated some business. Even though it was difficult, we made it through,” says Rayhan.

However, since then, it has had a mix of customers who buy products both online and offline.

What’s next?

MYOP has plans to invest about 95% of its profits back into the business so it can achieve a growth rate of 40%-50%. In the works are also plans to open 9 more outlets, all while remaining bootstrapped.

“We also plan to expand to North India. We are opening in Indore this year, and are looking to open in Delhi airport once the licensing is done,” says Rayhan.

Following this, MYOP aims to expand to Gujarat and the Northeast.

