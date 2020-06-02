PM Narendra Modi launches technology platform ‘CHAMPIONS’ to empower MSMEs

CHAMPIONS was launched in the presence of Minister of MSME and Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari. The portal is expected to support, help, encourage and solve the grievances of smaller companies, and handhold them to become national and international champions.

By Palak Agarwal
2nd Jun 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a technology platform to empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and handhold them to become national and international champions.


Called 'CHAMPIONS' (Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength), the portal will support, help, encourage and solve the grievances of smaller companies, and help them grow.


The portal was launched in the presence of Minister of MSME and Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.


Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi


With CHAMPIONS, the problems of MSMEs, including those of finance, raw materials, labour, and regulatory permissions, among others, will be resolved, the government's official notification said, adding the portal is essentially a one-stop-shop solution for the MSME industry.


CHAMPIONS will help MSMEs capture new opportunities, including manufacturing of medical equipment and accessories like PPEs and masks, and supplying them in national and international markets.


The portal will also identify and encourage MSMEs that are able to withstand the current COVID-19 situation, and can potentially become national, or international players, in the future.


CHAMPIONS

Image courtesy: Narendramodi.in


The portal is monitored by a tech-packed control room-cum-management information system. In addition to information and communication tools including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. It is fully integrated, on a real-time basis, with the government of India's main grievances portal, CPGRAMS, and MSME Ministry’s own other web-based mechanisms.


The entire ICT architecture is created in-house, with the help of NIC, at no cost.

(Edited by Aparajita Saxena)

