NASSCOM takes Indian SMES to the US to strengthen IT sector alliance

Reinforcing the support to SMEs to ensure their growth in the US, NASSCOM also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Automation Alley, a not-for-profit trade body from Michigan.

Press Trust of India
24th Jul 2019
NASSCOM

As part of its efforts to strengthen the strategic alliance between the US and the Indian IT industry, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) recently took a delegation of SMEs to the US to help them explore possibilities of entering the American market, according to a media release.


Said to be a one-of-its-kind engagements programme, the delegation of SMEs visited several states, including New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, and Texas from July 15 to 22.


The SMEs got a chance to meet top government officials, including governors of New Jersey, North Carolina, and Ohio besides companies across industries, economic development departments, and law firms and consulting firms.


Shivendra Singh, Vice President and Head of Global Trade Development, NASSCOM, said:


"This programme is a step forward towards doing business in the US, as it helps strengthen strategic alliances between the US and the Indian IT tech industry. The programme will help strengthen the commercial and economic ties between American and Indian businesses to create a win-win scenario.”


It would further support SMEs by ensuring hand-holding and providing low-cost shared services and landing options in various target states, he added.


"The fact that this delegation has been hosted by governors in three states clearly highlights the value and commitment they have to supporting NASSCOM and its member companies looking to make forays in the US market," Singh said.


Reinforcing the support to SMEs to ensure their growth in the US, NASSCOM also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Automation Alley, a not-for-profit trade body from Michigan.


The MoU envisages a low-cost shared services model of soft landing, regulatory and legal support and supporting the NASSCOM member companies to engage with the local business ecosystem.


The US remains the single-largest export market for the Indian IT industry. However, it is also the market where the SME segment struggles to find the right base, the appropriate landing point to enter and cater to the market, the release said.

