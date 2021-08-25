Ladakh to focus on new goals for tourism; unveils vision to promote local businesses

Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur and Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy will address a virtual mega-tourism event — Ladakh: New Start, New Goals — being organised in Leh from August 26 to August 28.

During the virtual event, ‘A Tourism Vision for Ladakh’ document would be unveiled that focuses on the overall development of Ladakh region. The document envisions promoting tourism in the backdrop of sustainable ecological practices, building on local material and human resources.

According to a release by Press Information Bureau, the event is expected to be attended by around 150 participants, including opinion-makers, tour operators, hoteliers, diplomats, homestay owners, senior officials from the government of India, UT administration of Ladakh, and media. The three-day event will include activities like exhibition, panel discussions, B2B meetings, technical tours, cultural evenings to showcase tourism facilities and tourism products of Ladakh.

Member of Parliament of Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Secretary of Tourism and Culture, UT Ladakh Shri K Mehboob Ali Khan; Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, GoI Shri Arvind Singh, and other dignitaries will also attend the event.

The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, and Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) is also organising the event titled Ladakh: New Start, New Goals from August 25 to 28. The objective of the event is to promote Ladakh as a tourist destination, with a focus on aspects of adventure, culture, and responsible tourism. The event aims to provide indigenous product knowledge to the industry stakeholders and also a platform to local stakeholders for interaction with the tour operators/buyers from the rest of the country.

Domestic tourism plays an important role in the overall development of the tourism sector in India. The Ministry of Tourism undertakes various promotional activities for the promotion of domestic tourism and these activities are primarily aimed at increasing awareness about tourism destinations and products, promoting domestic tourism with a focus on priority areas like the North East, Union Territory of Ladakh and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Such activities and events also play a vital role in boosting the local businesses which are also tourist attractions.

Even though the COVID 19 pandemic has impacted the world in an unprecedented manner and brought it to a standstill, the signs of recovery have been witnessed and the movement of people across the country has started. Every means of travel i.e. airlines, trains and highways has reported regular increase in visitors’ traffic in the domestic tourism segment, states the release.

The Ministry has aggressively started tourism promotions with the participation of the industry stakeholders. It has also been promoting Ladakh in domestic as well as in international markets through various campaigns and initiatives such as Dekho Apna Desh, wherein a dedicated webinar on Ladakh was conducted. Promotion of Ladakh is also undertaken through Incredible India website, social media platforms of the Ministry, flyers etc.