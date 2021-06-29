Nitin Gadkari emphasises on all-round efforts for Aatmanirbhar Bharat; urges use of tech

On the occasion of International MSME Day on June 27, the Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Nitin Gadkari, emphasised that all-around efforts are required for the implementation of various initiatives undertaken as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Addressing a virtual conference on Indian MSMEs as Growth Engines to Economy, Gadkari mentioned that in the journey towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it is imperative that special focus is laid towards agriculture, food processing industry, leather and tribal industries. He also urged the use of technology and mentioned that research, innovation, and quality improvement can play a major role in industrial development.

The virtual conference was organised in association with India SME Forum, Electronics & Computer Software Export Promotion Council, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, the Gem & Jewellery export promotion council, Council for Leather Exports, and All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association.

Gadkari also launched the integrated services of Udyam Registration Portal with Common Service Centre (CSC) Portal to increase penetration of benefits of various government schemes amongst MSMEs in far-flung areas.

Minister of State for MSME and Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Pratap Chandra Sarangi stated that the Ministry is supporting MSMEs through various schemes and initiatives to enhance manufacturing competitiveness and unleash the true potential of MSMEs. He also emphasised the importance of import substitution and encouraged MEMEs to adopt digital tools and techniques in unprecedented times, to re-build and craft new models that will ensure the speedy revival of their businesses and become future-ready.

During the panel discussions chaired by the Secretary (MSME) and Additional Secretary & Development Commissioner (MSME), special emphasis was laid on export promotion and making use of Free Trade Agreements (FTA) for achieving India’s goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. In another session on Enabling MSME E-commerce for Business Beyond Borders, it was highlighted that in recent years, the emergence of online markets through ecommerce has boosted and had a positive impact on MSMEs.