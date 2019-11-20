Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved reports revenue of Rs 3,562 Cr, the highest ever for April-September

Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved has reported a revenue of Rs 1,793 crore in April-June and Rs 1,769 crore in July-September in the ongoing fiscal, the highest ever in the first half of any financial year.

By Press Trust of India
20th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday said it had achieved a revenue of Rs 3,562 crore in April-September 2019-20, the highest ever in the first half of any financial year.

 

The Haridwar-based firm has reported a revenue of Rs 1,793 crore in April-June and Rs 1,769 crore in July-September in the ongoing fiscal, a company official said.


"This is the figure of the Patanjali Ayurved and does not indicate all business. We have done internal reconstruction and some of the product lines, which were earlier handled by the company, have been assigned to different companies," he said.


The company had reported a revenue of Rs 937 crore and Rs 1,576 crore in the June and September quarters of 2018-19, respectively.


"The most remarkable and noticeable thing is that Patanjali Ayurved has made a comeback. It has achieved the highest ever H1 figure in its history," Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala told PTI.


However, the company did not share the net profit figure.


"In 2018-19, Patanjali Ayurved had alone reported a revenue of Rs 8,329 crore," he said, adding that the group's turnover was much higher than this figure.


On the outlook for the second half of 2019-20, Tijarawala said: "It would be almost double of what we have in H1." During the last fiscal, he said the company achieved a revenue of Rs 2,388 crore in the third quarter and Rs 3,698 crore in the last quarter.


Patanjali has consolidated and strengthened the supply chain, he said, adding that the group had emerged from the negative impact of GST and demonetisation. "It took us some time to align with the GST system," he added.


Patanjali Ayurved was founded in 2006 and is mainly into FMCG business and Ayurvedic medicines. The company's biscuit, noodles, and dairy businesses as well as solar panel and apparel businesses are not part of Patanjali Ayurved.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Bigbasket, Grofers, and others, tie up with Patanjali

Also Read

Patanjali CEO Acharya Balakrishna is now officially one of the richest men in India



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

20 profit-making small businesses you can start with as low as Rs 20,000

Palak Agarwal

Digital Education for retailers and consumers is necessary for India to become truly cashless

Sunil Khosla

How this CPaaS provider makes Rs 693 Cr revenue from Amazon, Ola, Flipkart, AirAsia, and Zomato

Rishabh Mansur

Cash strapped for 3 years, read how Nikhil Sen turned Unibic into India’s fastest growing cookie brand

Rishabh Mansur
Daily Capsule
Book free rides on this taxi app by watching ad videos (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Digital Education for retailers and consumers is necessary for India to become truly cashless

Sunil Khosla

Accountants are real heroes who fuel growth for SMBs, says Aditi Puri Batra, Country Manager, Intuit QuickBooks India

Dipti Nair

Flipkart partners with FICCI for workshops to help MSMEs grow their business

Palak Agarwal

This man quit his lucrative IT job to turn to farming and now generates Rs 20 Cr in revenue

Palak Agarwal

Here's how a liquor salesman built a Rs 1,360 Cr turnover alcohol business

Rishabh Mansur

Export promotion body demands separate policy to address problems of MSMEs

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore