News

PM launches Tata Electronics' semiconductor facility in Assam

Tata Electronics' greenfield project in Jagiroad, Morigaon district, is set to bring in a substantial investment of Rs 27,000 crore and is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 30,000 individuals.

Press Trust of India8664 Stories
PM launches Tata Electronics' semiconductor facility in Assam

Wednesday March 13, 2024,

2 min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the commencement of a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Assam's Morigaon district.

Tata Electronics' greenfield project in Jagiroad, Morigaon district, is set to bring in a substantial investment of Rs 27,000 crore and is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 30,000 individuals.

The inauguration event took place at the project site in Jagiroad and was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who hailed the occasion as a historic day for Assam and the Northeast.

Quoting the prime minister's remarks, Chief Minister Sarma shared on the microblogging site X, "Today, we are also creating history and taking a strong step towards a bright future."

Sarma had earlier expressed anticipation over the "game-changing project", foreseeing its potential to usher in a new era for Assam and the Northeast. The chief minister emphasised the government's commitment to transforming Assam and the Northeast into a hub for significant investments and projects.

The first phase of the facility is slated to become operational by mid-2025.

A quick read on a similar topic...

What does India’s semiconductor opportunity look like?

The facility will focus on wire bond, flip chip, and integrated systems packaging as key platform technologies.

Semiconductor assembly and testing play a crucial role in the value chain, involving the assembly and testing of wafers manufactured by semiconductor fabs before being incorporated into final products.

Tata Electronics plans to expand into advanced packaging technologies in the future.

The company highlighted that the proposed facility aims to meet the growing global demands across key market segments, including AI, industrial, and consumer electronics.

The project is expected to provide a substantial boost to industrialisation in Northeast India and aligns with the semiconductor policy led by the India Semiconductor Mission and the electronics policy of the Assam government.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

