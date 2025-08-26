MSMEs from small town India disrupting global tech supply chains

India’s MSMEs have long been the backbone of its economy, but in today’s shifting global landscape, they are emerging as silent disruptors in high-tech supply chains. With global manufacturers seeking resilient, cost-efficient, and localised partners, small and mid-sized companies from India’s non-metro hubs are stepping up with world-class innovation, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities.

From powering electric mobility and renewable energy to supplying advanced automotive systems and precision-engineered components, these firms are not just filling gaps but actively reshaping how industries source critical technologies. Supported by government initiatives around Atmanirbhar Bharat and global trends favouring supply chain diversification, MSMEs from smaller cities are now integral to international markets once dominated by large multinationals.

The following companies spanning across sectors show how small-town India is building global-scale impact.

Sahajanand Laser Technology

Founded in 1989 by Dr. Arvind Patel and headquartered in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Sahajanand Laser Technology Limited (SLTL) is a prominent Indian company specialising in advanced laser systems. The company designs and manufactures customised CNC laser solutions for applications such as cutting, marking, welding, engraving, and micro-machining, catering to industries including automotive, aerospace, electronics, solar energy, and diamond processing.

With over 15,000 installations across more than 40 countries, SLTL has established a significant global presence. Its portfolio extends beyond laser systems through its subsidiary, SLTL Medical, which develops medical devices such as coronary stents and PTCA balloon catheters. The company has also diversified into renewable energy, particularly decentralised biogas generation.

SLTL holds over 26 patents and has been recognised with more than 32 awards for its contributions to precision manufacturing and applied technologies, positioning it as an important player in both industrial and medical technology supply chains.

Pricol Limited

Pricol Limited was established in 1972 by V.N. Ramachandran and N. Damodaran and is headquartered in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The company is a major Indian manufacturer of automotive components and precision-engineered products, supplying original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in more than 45 countries.

Its product portfolio covers instrument clusters with LCD/TFT displays, infotainment systems, telematics, connected vehicle solutions, sensors, battery management systems, actuation and fluid management systems, as well as precision sintered and polymer parts. These components serve diverse vehicle categories, including two-wheelers, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, tractors, and off-road equipment.

Pricol operates manufacturing facilities across India and Indonesia, supported by business offices in Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Cologne, and Detroit, ensuring a strong international presence. Its innovation focus is supported by two R&D centres approved by the Government of India, driving developments in driver information systems, connected technologies, and sustainability-oriented engineering.

The acquisition of PMP expanded its global manufacturing capacity, while a debt-free balance sheet provides financial stability. Under the leadership of Chairman Vanitha Mohan and Managing Director Vikram Mohan, Pricol continues to play an important role in global automotive supply chains.

Amber Enterprises

Amber Enterprises India Limited was established in 1990 in Jalandhar, Punjab, and has since grown into a significant manufacturer within the consumer durables and electronics sector. The company is particularly active in the room air conditioner (RAC) market, while also contributing to commercial and transport air conditioning, HVAC systems for railways and defence, and electronics manufacturing services.

Its product portfolio covers complete RAC units as well as critical components such as heat exchangers, copper tubing, plastic parts, and sheet metal. In addition, Amber undertakes electronics manufacturing services (EMS) for printed circuit boards and assemblies that cater to consumer, automotive, aerospace, and smart electronics applications.

With 27 manufacturing facilities spread across India and an R&D centre recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), the company has built strong capabilities in backwards integration to maintain efficiency and quality standards.

Amber serves as an OEM and ODM partner to several global brands, including Daikin, LG, Panasonic, Whirlpool, and Hitachi, thereby supporting international supply chains while expanding its presence across HVAC, consumer durables, electronics, and mobility-related solutions.

Micron Precision Screws (MPS)

Micron Precision Screws (MPS) was established in 1979 by Romesh Vig, a pioneer in cold forging, and is headquartered in Rohtak, Haryana. The company manufactures and exports high-tensile precision fasteners used in automotive, industrial, and manufacturing applications. Its product portfolio includes socket head screws, shoulder screws, dowel pins, and customised fasteners ranging from 4 mm to 40 mm in diameter and up to 400 mm in length.

MPS operates two manufacturing plants in India and employs processes such as cold heading, hot forging, stamping, and machining. The company emphasises material traceability and testing, with fasteners designed to exceed conventional tensile strength requirements. It also focuses on extending component fatigue life through design and process innovations.

With overseas offices and warehouses in Germany, North America, South Africa, and Australia, MPS supports major OEMs and global supply chains. The integration of indigenous and imported technologies allows the company to balance reliability, efficiency, and scalability for international markets.

A quick read on a similar topic ... How Gallant Sports is laying the right track for India's future sports champions

Varroc Engineering

Varroc Engineering, founded in 1990 by Tarang Jain and headquartered in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, is an Indian multinational that supplies a wide portfolio of automotive components for two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Its product range spans exterior lighting, powertrains, electronics, and body and chassis systems, manufactured through processes such as injection moulding, forging, CNC milling, spark erosion, and catalytic conversion.

The company operates more than 35 manufacturing facilities and 11 engineering centres across 10 countries, supporting both domestic and international markets. Over the years, Varroc has expanded its global presence through strategic acquisitions, including IMES and Tri.O.M. in Europe and Visteon’s global lighting business, which strengthened its position in forging, lighting, and advanced automotive technologies.

In recent years, Varroc has focused on localising production of electric vehicle components in India, while simultaneously investing in innovation centres worldwide. Through this dual approach, the company contributes to the evolution of automotive supply chains and the development of next-generation mobility solutions.

Precision Pipes & Profiles

Precision Pipes & Profiles Co. Ltd. (PPAP), established in 1978 and headquartered in New Delhi, is a manufacturer of extruded plastic profiles, sections, and components serving the automotive, electrical, HVAC, construction, and furniture industries. Converted into a public limited company in 1995, PPAP is a long-standing supplier to major OEMs such as Maruti, Honda, Toyota, Fiat, and General Motors India.

The company’s product portfolio includes sealing systems, weatherstrips, mouldings, trims, and fuel hoses, many of which are developed in collaboration with its Japanese partner, Tokai Kogyo Co. Ltd. By producing these components domestically, PPAP supports the reduction of import dependence and ensures alignment with global quality standards.

Through adherence to international certifications and integration within automotive and industrial production systems, PPAP plays a role in embedding Indian manufacturing capabilities into global supply chains while contributing to the resilience of local supply ecosystems.