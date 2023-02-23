Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

The write choice: Submarine Pens is tapping the market with scented pens

By Palak Agarwal
February 23, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 23 2023 02:27:04 GMT+0000
The write choice: Submarine Pens is tapping the market with scented pens
Mumbai-based Submarine Pens has made significant strides in the Indian and global market. It caters mainly to B2B players, but is eyeing retail customers with its range of scented pens.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Who knew pens could be more than just a writing tool? Submarine Pens has been working on that with its new offering: fragrant pens.

The Mumbai-based company’s new range of fragrant pens includes a unique coffee collection. Launched earlier this year, the collection features Americano, Cappuccino, Mocha, Espresso, Latte, and Macchiato modes, designed to give users a sensory experience with the aroma of coffee beans while writing.

The range has been created by Shalin Gandhi, Founder of Submarine Pens, who has been in the pen business for over 25 years.

Submarine Pens started its journey with the metal pens business in 1995. It has since then made significant strides in the Indian pen market and has established its presence in Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and New Zealand.

The coffee collection is a new touch to its wide range of metal pens, including the crystal series, doctor clip pens, fountain series, mini pens, pens with pen drives, and more. 

Catering majorly to the B2B space, Gandhi says the personalisation and gifting market for pens has grown significantly in the last decade. Capitalising on this growth, he envisions reaching Rs 100 crore in revenue in the next three years. The company’s revenue currently stands at Rs 28 crore. 

Submarine Pens

Range of coffee pens by Submarine Pens

The metal pen business

Metal pens may be a niche product, but Gandhi believes it is easier to start a metal pens business as the cost of investment is lower as compared to plastic pens.

“Plastic pens are mass-produced items, requiring machinery that can produce large quantities. With metal pens, the demand is less compared to plastic pens, and so the machinery required is not as vast.”

Gandhi started Submarine Pens with an investment of Rs 10 lakh. Before that, he worked with his father in his plastic pen business, where he gained basic know-how of the industry.

Initially, he sold pens in the wholesale market as the retail market was not static, and he faced a lot of ups and downs. Gradually, he learned that metal pens have a lot of innovation possibilities. He introduced different styles of pens while manufacturing as an ODM for other brands like IGP, Vistaprint, etc. 

By 2012, Submarine Pens was in full swing, and Gandhi ventured into the corporate gifting space. 

He says that Submarine Pens operates in a niche category, but does not offer luxury pens. However, he claims that no B2B player, especially international companies that it competes with, sells with with the quality offered by Submarine Pens under Rs 500. 

In the B2B range, the company’s products are available between the price points of Rs 15 to Rs 1,500. In the retail segment, it is present in all outlets of Archies, one of India’s largest gift stores.

In 2019 too, Gandhi had introduced fragrant pens (strawberry and lemon) for corporate clients. But, it has entered the retail market with this offering for the first time with coffee pens.

The future of pens

Digitisation in offices, colleges, and even schools may have hit the demand for pens. But Gandhi highlights that the demand for customised pens has seen a big jump in the last seven to eight years.

“If we talk about growth, my turnover doubled during COVID-19, and we are on the rising curve,” he says. 

Interestingly, the pharma sector is one of the major contributors to this growth as medical companies and representatives prefer gifting customised pens to doctors. Financial institutions, too, are another sector where the company sees huge demand. 

At present, Submarine Pens has a range of more than 120 SKUs, available at all A+ stationery and gift shops in Delhi and Archies all over India. 

The company sells around 15,000 pens a day and soon plans to launch a NASA collection, with an unlimited shelf life and an air-pressured refill. 

Gandhi says he is focusing on increasing the company’s global retail presence to grow the business further.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story of one of India’s largest business groups that started from selling carpets out of a car

This couple built a Rs 15Cr revenue business in 3 years by selling women’s apparel online

Sound strategy: How this athleisure brand selling wireless audio devices has doubled turnover to Rs 12 Cr

Zoho offers GST compliance software to SMEs for free

Daily Capsule
Market volatility hits Upstox' growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

MSME ministry, QCI sign deal for new lean scheme implementation: Report

Micro-enterprises face the brunt of delayed payments, but what’s the solution?

By providing end-to-end solutions, this ODM is helping India become Atmanirbhar

A sustainable clothing brand endorsed by PM Modi, and other top stories of the week