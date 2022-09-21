Adopt culture of no compromise on quality manufacturing: Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Addressing the Special Plenary Session at FICCI LEADS 2022 in Delhi, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, urged industries to focus on quality. He asserted that even the poorest citizens of the country deserved the best quality products, and added that the country needs to adopt a culture of no compromise.

He pointed out that industries should focus on five key areas in the manufacturing sector—including standards for quality, durability, design, price, and sustainability—and align them with international standards. He said that we must adopt new technologies like IoT, AI, and Machine Learning.

“We must look at upskilling and retraining our workforce to be able to meet the needs of Industry 4.0, '' he added.

Electronics manufacturing

Speaking on the importance of world trade, Goyal said that we must acknowledge the need to engage with the world and globalise trade.

“The focus must be on green energy, reducing emissions, and generating consciousness about cleanliness and other sustainable development goals contributing towards a better future for our children and utilising PLIs to strengthen MSME ecosystem.”

Referring to the theme of the event ‘Excellence in Manufacturing,’ Goyal observed that excellence in manufacturing is not new to India. He said that although India ensures high-quality manufacturing in all sectors, we still live in two worlds—one which is highly quality conscious and another which is still not sensitized to the value of high quality.

“We need to change this mindset of two quality standards for domestic and international markets and must not compromise with quality and that FICCI can play an important role in taking the message of quality to the MSME sector through their partnership with other associations across the country,” the union minister said.

Stressing the need to expand our engagement with international markets, Goyal noted that the world wants to engage with India. He cited the example of Saudi Arabia which is looking for India’s partnership in nearly 30 sectors, including pharma, mining, infrastructure fintech, edtech, healthtech, and education. He urged the industry to grab opportunities in areas like medical devices, e-gaming and ecommerce where there is a need for Indian expertise.