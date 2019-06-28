EDITIONS
Meet the Hyderabad professor converting plastic into fuel for Rs 40 per litre

A mechanical engineer and professor, Satish Kumar has come up with a three-step process called plastic pyrolysis to convert plastic into fuel.

28th Jun 2019
We all complain about the rising fuel prices, which burns a hole in the common man's pocket. However, not many of us think about finding a solution to this problem.


While the government is trying to promote biofuels across the country, many commuters have also started opting for electric mobility, which is costing them half the price of petrol and diesel vehicles for commuting.


Professor Satish Kumar

But 45-year-old Satish Kumar, a mechanical engineer from Hyderabad, has come up with a novel idea of converting plastic into fuel. Today, the fuel is being sold to local industries for as less as Rs 40 per litre.


Satish, who hails from Hyderabad, has registered the company with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).


The three-step process, known as Plastic Pyrolysis, involves decomposing elements under high temperatures in vacuum. It doesn’t require water, and the process doesn’t leave any waste or residue.


A sample of fresh fuel (Image: The News Minute)

Since 2016, Satish says he has converted 50 tonnes of unrecyclable plastic into fuel. At present, his company is recycling 200 kg of plastic and producing 200 litres of petrol out of it every day.


Speaking to News18, he said,


“The process helps recycle plastic into diesel, aviation fuel, and petrol. About 500 kg of non-recyclable plastic can produce 400 litres of fuel. It doesn’t pollute the air as the process happens in a vacuum.”


The process is non-polluting as the air is unharmed. It is worthy to note that the system Prof Satish Kumar has come up with accepts any plastic but polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), reports IB Times.


However, using this fuel for vehicles is yet to be tested.


Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

