A
Human Rights

Child rights body and IIT-Kanpur develop kit to spread sexual abuse awareness

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and IIT-Kanpur have joined hands to create a kit that can be used by teachers or an NGO to conduct interactive workshops and educate children about sexual abuse.

Teja Lele
17th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The apex child rights body, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, has developed a kit to spread awareness about sexual abuse among children by using interactive means to teach them about personal safety, respecting their body, and overcoming guilt.


Workshop

Organisations like Voix, which are giving a platform for children to voice out sexual abuse concerns, can also use the kit to create awareness during workshops.

The kit is a set of cards, posters, short animation clips and games, which can be used by teachers or an NGO to conduct an interactive workshop for children about sexual abuse awareness, according to the minutes of the 38th statutory meeting of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).


Noting that an unaware child may easily fall prey to sexual abuse without realising that s/he is wronged, the commission said the kit would help in spreading awareness as any kind of physical or psychological abuse could scar a child forever.


“Through the workshop, children learn about personal safety, respecting their body and overcoming guilt,” it said. “It also gets children to talk about this issue with their peers and understand that they need to speak up, which many kids don't.”


The kit also features game cards as an intervention to assess the learning acquired by children. It can be used in classrooms for kids aged between 8-12 years and in a group of 30-35 students in one session. It has manuals, reading, and video material for the teacher or workshop facilitator to read and understand how to conduct the workshop.


The workshop kit has been vetted by the psychologists at Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, and a revised version will be developed based on their feedback.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

Delhi-based Our Voix aims to create awareness on sexual abuse and give children a voice


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Teja Lele

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

14th August 2019
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

Scientists at IIT Guwahati are using Muga silk to create affordable 3D-printed human organs

by Think Change India

From an 18-year-old empowering women in rural India to IIT-Madras’ industrial robot, here are the top social stories of the week

by Team SS

How the government can play a role in spurring innovation and growing India’s startup ecosystem

by TheCityFix Labs India

IIT-Madras researchers design robot with graspers that function like the human hand

by Think Change India

Meet these ordinary Indians who go beyond their call of duty to honour those who died for India’s independence

by Dipti Nair

Garment trader Noushad donates his entire stockpile to Kerala flood victims

by Think Change India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore