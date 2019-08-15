Garment trader Noushad donates his entire stockpile to Kerala flood victims

As several parts of the country bear the brunt of incessant rains, Kerala, much like last year, is caught in the throes of devastating floods. But in all the news of loss of life and possessions, one large-hearted garment trader in God’s Own Country has emerged an unlikely hero.





Noushad, a local trader who sells garments in Kerala, has recently donated his entire stockpile to victims of the flood. Selling garments at Mattancherry in Ernakulam, the trader has donated to flood relief all the dress material he had collected to sell in the days leading to Bakrid.





Noushad (Image: News 18)





According to The Logical Indian, the trader donated his stock to a group of volunteers, led by actor Rajesh Sharma, collecting relief material for the Malabar region.





In a video that was shot by the group, Noushad said,





“We don’t carry anything along while we depart from this world; my profit is in helping the needy. Tomorrow is Bakrid, this is how I celebrate it. I did the same when floods struck the State last year. I am doing it again. All that I have is given by the Almighty. I am feeling happy,” reports News 18. Noushad has given as many as five sacks of garments for the flood relief drive.





Praise for Noushad’s timely help has poured in from all quarters. Applauding his contribution, Kerala Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran took to social media to point out that Noushad has sent out a positive message to the society.





Malayalam actor Asif Ali said in a Facebook post that,





“No one can fail us as long as we have got thousands of people like Noushad who are ready to help us, setting differences aside.”





Continuous rains in Kerala has displaced almost 2.27 lakh people from their homes, as they seek shelter in relief camps. The death toll has risen to 92. The meteorological department has stated that the state will receive more rainfall in the coming days.









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)





