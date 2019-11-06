Twitter caught in caste controversy, users demand resignation of Twitter India head and a relook of user policy

Social media platform Twitter has been accused of suppressing individuals from some communities and going soft on users spreading hate messages.

By Krishna Reddy
6th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a recent controversy that broke out on popular social media platform Twitter, Dilip Mandal, senior journalist and Consulting Editor with The Print, voiced his concern over how Twitter denied the ‘blue tick’ verification of people from lower cast and Dalit background. This resulted in call-outs against the platform, with posts bearing hashtags like #CasteistTwitter, #JaiBhimTwitter and #SackManishMaheswari trending.


It began on November 2, when #SackManishMaheshwari (who is the MD, Twitter India) started trending, with Twitter accused of taking action against a section of users but remaining silent on hate-peddlers. Dilip, who raised his concerns on the issue, soon found his account restricted.


A Twitter user Nitin Meshram, an advocate of the Supreme Court, said,


“Blue check marks on @Twitter have become a caste pride in India. It’s a matter of caste divide, assertion & privilege. If you are other than Sc-St-OBC, you would easily get it but if you are Sc-St-OBC, you won’t get it due to #ManusmrutiTwitterRules.”


According to News Bits, one of the main reasons for the initial controversy, as cited by users, was that the social media platform wasn’t curbing hate speech and was going soft on users who violated the company’s norms.


Its actions involving the marginalised sections of the Indian society like Dalits, Muslims, backward castes, tribals, and users from these groups were much harsher, said users. These opinions had fuelled the creation of #CasteistTwitter, which was trending among the top hashtags in no time over the last weekend, November 2.


Twitter
Also Read

1.2 lakh students leave religion, caste columns blank during admission in Kerala


However, the hashtag was removed from the trending list by the social media giant within no time.


Dilip wrote,


“Make rules of verification and blue tick. What qualification you need to get one, Graduate, or does one require a Ph.D. Which post is required? How many followers are needed? How many books should be authored? Need a lawyer, a farmer, a doctor. Want a man, want a bull. Make some rules. Verify everyone on one rule. Do not be racist. #VerifySCSTOBCMinority.”


Users also pointed out that certain public accounts that had made hateful statements in the past were still verified and given a blue tick by Twitter. A demand for a social media audit of Twitter India was also voiced. A number of users also levelled the charge that there was a lack of representation of several major communities and caste groups in the company’s workforce and urged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to intervene.


On the same note, around 250 well-known activists, journalists, and educationalists, among others, issued a statement against Twitter India, urging the social media platform to stop giving space for expressions of hate.


According to The Print, the statement read,


“Twitter must act tough against people with a malafide intention to target peace and harmony in the country by tweeting inflammatory stuff. Such messages, particularly, open calls for discrimination and boycott against any group or community.


“…Hashtags such as Musalmanon ka sampoorn bahishkar (complete boycott of Muslims), violate the principles enshrined in Indian Constitution, (and) must not be allowed on Twitter.


“Despite reporting the accounts, they remain active…many of the hate-peddlers have been found sharing content that was found fake by independent fact-checkers and government agencies, yet their accounts remain active.


“Unfortunately, Twitter doesn’t seem interested in taking action against such messages and hate speech though it causes fissures in society and propaganda on social media has led to violence-mob attacks.”



(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)



Also Read

Supreme Court asks Centre to notify on time-frame for making guidelines to curb social media mi...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Krishna Reddy

With a keen interest in the field of science and a passion for writing, I look forward to exploring and telling the world about the niche innovations that hold the capacity of bringing a revolution. With a background in engineering and social campaigning, I also take interest in understanding the positive social aspects to bring out the ongoing challenges faced and solved by the people on their own capabilities.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Neck-deep in debt once, this Hyderabad couple shows the way to sustainable living with bamboo houses

Think Change India

Meet the Rajasthan cop who built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on the streets

Think Change India

Meet Manish Gurwani, a small-town lad who became an IAS officer with an all-India rank of 18

Roshni Balaji

This Indian-origin professor has developed 3D printed living skin that can heal diabetic wounds

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
India will have 100 unicorns by 2025; Meet the co-creator of the database that powers Facebook, Apple
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Neck-deep in debt once, this Hyderabad couple shows the way to sustainable living with bamboo houses

Think Change India

How this Mumbai-based startup is helping clean oil spills and preserving marine ecosystems

Roshni Balaji

Delhi struggles for a breath of fresh air thanks to toxic smog, year after year

Tenzin Norzom

PMO for permanent long-term solution to curb air pollution, holds review meeting with states for 2nd day

Press Trust of India

How Smile Express is taking oral healthcare to rural Rajasthan with its mobile dental vans

Krishna Reddy

This Indian-origin professor has developed 3D printed living skin that can heal diabetic wounds

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore