Meet 21-year-old Mayank Pratap Singh, who is all set to become India’s youngest judge

Mayank Pratap Singh from Rajasthan is all set to become India’s youngest judge. While pursuing his five-year LLB course, he did not attend any coaching class and shunned all social media platforms.

By Think Change India
26th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

At an age when most of us are thinking of higher education or looking for a job, 21-year-old Mayank Pratap Singh from Rajasthan is all set to become India’s youngest judge.


Mayank completed his five-year LLB course from Rajasthan University in April this year. Following this, the resident of Mansarovar, Jaipur, cleared the Rajasthan Judicial Services exam in his first attempt.


Social Story

Mayank Pratap Singh (Image: Orrisa Post)

Also Read

Robot creator at 5, this child prodigy from Kerala is world's youngest TEDx speaker


Speaking to India Today, he said,


“I had to study for 12 to 13 hours every day to be able to clear the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam to become a judge. I'm extremely elated. I expected a good result. According to me, a good judge should be honest and should not be spread by external influences including muscle power and money power.”

What makes it more interesting is the fact that Mayank never used any social media platforms, or went to any coaching centre. According to him, his dedication towards the exam and a consistent studying pattern in college helped Mayank to ace the exams and emerge a topper.


When asked about his social media presence, Mayank said,


“I never had a Facebook account in my life. I had deactivated all other social media accounts during my exams. I used the internet only to get legal updates, for getting track of some interesting or important judgment of the Supreme Court or High Court”, reports Hindustan Times.

Though his decision to shun social media didn’t go well with his peers, over time, his friends got used to it.


On his take on the legal system in India, Mayank said,


“I have seen people trusting the judiciary. People have been running here and there seeking justice and hence I choose this career”, reports Hindustan Times.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

These two dhabas in Haryana are offering a free meal for 20 empty plastic bottles

Think Change India

This smart village in rural UP is creating social entrepreneurs, bringing robotics to school children

Shruti Kedia

How these 7 people from rural India rose up to become social innovators

Amoolya Rajappa

This anti-cancer kit developed by a Bengaluru-based scientist has been approved by the USFDA

Roshni Balaji
Daily Capsule
Charting Google Pay's 'Tez' growth in India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How private investments can support public services in a fast urbanising India

TheCityFix Labs India

How this Varanasi-based startup is enabling rickshaw-pullers to embrace EVs

Roshni Balaji

These two dhabas in Haryana are offering a free meal for 20 empty plastic bottles

Think Change India

Uber India creates art with upcycled ink from pollutant particles to tackle the rising pollution

Team SS

The humble revolutionary — IRMA's Prof Bhatt remembers Dr Verghese Kurien on National Milk Day

Krishna Reddy

How Annie, a Braille device developed by Anand Mahindra-backed Thinkerbell Labs, is helping the blind learn by themselves

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore