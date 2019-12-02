Meet the woman who decided to leave the corporate life and create social change

Most college graduates have common dreams: a well-paid job, plenty of perks, and a comfortable life. But some of them choose to give these comforts up and walk the path less trodden.





Meet Radha Arakkal, who left her cushy, corporate job as Consulting Partner for Brandscapes Worldwide, and decided to live a life that creates social impact. Since 2018, Radha has been working as a freelance consultant in the social sector and is at present mentoring Swapnopuron Welfare Society’s English medium school for 120 children at Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas, a district in West Bengal.





Radha tells Social Story: “I have been quite active and have travelled all around the world on business for my previous companies. Now, I am using the same planning and skills to help NGOs scale their operations and projects.”

Radha Arakkal with women of the Swapnopuron Welfare Society in Hingalganj, West Bengal.





Till now, she has worked on the Everyday Giving Project, Sattva Consulting; Fellowship Recruitment Campaign, Teach For India; and the ongoing Swapnopuron Welfare Society project.

The turning point

Radha, who has worked for over 25 years in the corporate world, holds a BSc degree in physics and an MBA in marketing.





She spent the first 15 years of her career in the field of advertising, specialising in media strategy, advertising, and brand strategy. During this time, she handled campaigns of multinational and local brands, working with five global ad agencies in India and the Middle East: Leo Burnett, Mudra DDB, JWT, McCann, and Memac Ogilvy.





For the next decade, she worked in global marketing consulting and market research, including at Coca-Cola. In May 2018, Radha decided to put in her papers and was serving a long notice period of five months.





“I was wondering what next. That’s when my husband returned from the gym one rainy July day last year and said that Sangeeta Menon (ILSS Leadership Programme Cohort 1), a neighbour, was talking about something that would interest me,” she recalls.





After a conversation, Radha quickly applied for the August 2018 edition of the ILSS Programme. The essays she wrote as part of the application process forced her to think about what she cared about.





“I knew this [the social sector] is what I wanted to explore,” she says.

Getting started

Since then, Radha has been actively working towards the welfare of the social sector.





She had a five-month stint with Teach For India where she had worked alongside the campaigns and strategy teams. This helped helped organisations see a 25 percent rise in the number of applicants as compared to the previous year and also cross their set targets.





At present, Radha is actively working with Swapnopuron Welfare Society (SWS), and helping them raise funds for their infrastructure and to create an efficient staff.





Speaking about the school, she says, “Hingalganj, like many islands in the Sundarbans, was ravaged by Cyclone Bulbul in early November 2019. If you drive on the main street, you see uprooted trees at every 1-2 metres, on both sides of the road. Fortunately, no tree fell on the school building; the school was not affected except for power outage for almost two weeks. But the cyclone set back the construction of two toilets on the campus, which had begun in earnest.”





Students of the Hingalganj school, which is under development, after a class.





Keen to help improve the school’s infrastructure, Radha met several people and held fundraising events, collecting Rs 14.7 lakh from March to October. However, that wasn't enough.





Pre-construction expenses like registration, lease rental, architect fees, and soil testing mean that teachers have not been paid after Durga Puja.





Radha says, “Their salaries are also very low. I sense that the excitement of being part of something big is keeping these 10 young teachers here despite the meagre, irregular pay. Most supplement their income with tuitions or work at multiple schools.”





Her persistent efforts helped get two-thirds of the funds needed for the school infrastructure from a member of the Round Table, which is a global organisation like Lions Club or Rotary.

Creating facilities to build a brighter future





The Sundarbans soil is sandy, wet, and weak, and necessitates extensive soil testing. This has been done and a report is awaited.





After this, the architect will have to revise the building plan for a strong stilt foundation, which needs approval from Jadavpur University (technical) and the Zilla Parishad.









Radha Arakkal with a young student at the premises of the Hingalganj school.

A long way to go

The NGO is also participating in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K Marathon on December 15. SWS has appealed for Rs 2.5 lakh in funds for a 4KW solar power system for uninterrupted power supply to the school. This will help the NGO get the best teachers from urban areas to the village digitally, via online training facilities.





At present, Radha is building the NGO’s website and taking care of all the proposals required to get new staff and applicants.





“I am happy to see how my marketing skills are coming into use. I think the sector needs more corporate professionals to help scale operations and ensure efficient functioning of programmes,” she says.





Radha believes that her journey has come full circle. “Having travelled around the country trying to learn as much as I could, I found my niche right under my nose,” she says.





And Radha is keen to continue – regularly travelling and meeting grassroots NGOs and taking up their cause in Mumbai.









