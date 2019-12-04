MPs from across party lines looking into regulation of pornography on internet for children

A group of Rajya Sabha MPs will hold deliberations with law enforcement agencies, TRAI and social media giants such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

By Press Trust of India
4th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A group of Rajya Sabha MPs is looking into the issue of regulating access of children to pornography on the Internet. Sources say that they have decided to hold deliberations with law enforcement agencies, TRAI and social media giants such as WhatsApp and Facebook.


The informal group includes 14 MPs from 10 parties, and it was formed by the Upper House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.


On November 28, Naidu had asked Congress MP Jairam Ramesh to form a committee comprising lawmakers from across party lines to suggest concrete steps to curb pornography on social media and other Internet platforms, which is adversely affecting children.
parliament
Also Read

Google Play Store shuns 60 games infected with porn malware


Naidu's suggestion came after AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth raised the issue in the House. The MPs got into action quickly and conducted its first meeting on Monday and held a preliminary discussion on the subject, a source said on Tuesday.


The group decided that it will consult civil society groups, experts, parents, government agencies like Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and law enforcement agencies on this sensitive issue.


It will also hold deliberations with telecom regulator TRAI, National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and social media companies such as Bytedance (TikTok), WhatsApp, Google, Facebook, Sharechat and Microsoft, the source added.


The group noted that the internet offers significant developmental and educational benefits for children but the growing access to it and social media leads to increased exposure to unsafe content like pornography and potential risks of online harassment, abuse and exploitation.


The MPs who are a part of this group are Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Roopa Ganguly, Jairam Ramesh, MV Rajeev Gowda, Amee Yajnik, Derek O'Brien, Tiruchi Siva, Vijila Sathyanath, Jaya Bachchan, Vandana Chavan, Amar Patnaik, Kahkashan Perween and Sanjay Singh. 



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

India’s ban on porn sites is (not) working


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This anti-cancer kit developed by a Bengaluru-based scientist has been approved by the USFDA

Roshni Balaji

These two brothers from a village in Haryana are converting cow dung into biogas to power their factory

Krishna Reddy

HelpMeSee to receive India-targeted $25,000 grant from Goldman Sachs

Team SS

NASA credits Indian engineer for finding the first crash piece of Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
Ratan Tata puts startup pitch deck template on Instagram (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Trustea for a better world: Brewing a sustainable cup of tea

Dr. Anurag Priyadarshi

This Noida-based spacetech startup has helped 20 million farmers using satellite data and ground sensors

Krishna Reddy

Meet the man who made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list for his solar startup

Roshni Balaji

How Axis Bank Foundation is empowering nearly 46k families in 5 Tamil Nadu villages

Urvi Jacob

Poshan on Wheels initiative launches mobile anganwadi vans in Chandigarh to tackle malnutrition

Think Change India

NASA credits Indian engineer for finding the first crash piece of Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore