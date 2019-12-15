YouTube chef Grandpa’s family is all set to keep his legacy alive by feeding the orphans for free

Narayana Reddy, who became popular with his YouTube channel Grandpa’s Kitchen, recently passed away. However, his family members have quit their full-time jobs to continue his legacy of feeding the poor and homeless.

By Think Change India
15th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Telangana-based Narayana Reddy, known for providing food to orphan children for free, had gained massive popularity as he would cook large amounts of food and then distribute it in orphanages. Today, his channel has over six million  subscribers worldwide.


Though Reddy is no more, his legacy is going to be carried forward by his family. They even posted a video recently that all of them have quit their full-time jobs to continue his noble initiative.


In a conversation with CNN, Srikanth Reddy, Narayana Reddy's grandnephew, confirmed the same. 


“We will continue his work. My uncle was always delighted when he came across the positive reactions his videos received,” he says. 
Narayana Reddy

Narayana Reddy aka Grandpa.

Image Credit: Grandpa's Kitchen, YouTube

Also Read

Hunger has no religion: Hyderabad man feeds hundreds of hungry people

A symbol of humanity

Most of Grandpa’s videos showed him cooking in pleasant and green landscapes. From making a simple bowl of Maggi to KFC-style chicken, American lasagna and even oreo puddings - The  would prepare everything is large quantities so as to satisfy the hungry kids in his neighborhood.  


The bio on the Grandpa Kitchen's account reads, “We entertain people by cooking food and donate the proceeds to charities. Our goal is to provide basic necessities like food, clothing, school supplies, and birthday gifts to the orphans."


Narayana Reddy

Granda cooking a meal for the orphans in his neighbourhood.

Narayana Reddy’s first video was uploaded in August 2017 and was titled ‘King Of 2000 EGGS.’ That video showed him dressed in a white attire and making a dish using eggs. This was later split into different lots, packed and delivered to homeless people by his grandsons in a nearby town. The video had garnered a whopping 2.6 million views. 


Over the last two years, Reddy managed to put up more than 260 videos. He will always be remembered not just for his extraordinary cooking skills but also for his humanitarian deeds.


Now, his family members will be maintaining the channel by uploading fresh content just like he used to, reports Republic World



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

This hunger warrior from Mumbai is feeding 1,000 underprivileged children every day


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s story has not just inspired Deepika Padukone, but millions of other Indians

Shruti Kedia

A class X dropout, this 41-year-old mother is all set to enroll as a lawyer in Kerala

Think Change India

India among top 10 nations on climate change performance index: Power Min

Press Trust of India

Note to NaMo: collaborate with edtech startups, organisations to increase the quality of education in India

Shruti Kedia
Daily Capsule
The idea that matters - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the woman who is teaching rural folk create art from bottle gourds

Think Change India

[Year in Review 2019] From a startup improving the lot of dairy farmers to apps that help the dyslexic and blind learn better, read the top 20 social stories

Roshni Balaji

Meet the 32-year-old IAS officer who donated his salary to renovate schools in Meghalaya

Roshni Balaji

India among top 10 nations on climate change performance index: Power Min

Press Trust of India

Here are 5 organisations working to preserve the Indian marine ecosystem

Urvi Jacob

From the man behind the Chennai NGO sheltering children with HIV to the social entrepreneur revolutionising the inland fisheries industry — the top social stories this week

Team SS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore