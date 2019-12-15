YouTube chef Grandpa’s family is all set to keep his legacy alive by feeding the orphans for free

Telangana-based Narayana Reddy, known for providing food to orphan children for free, had gained massive popularity as he would cook large amounts of food and then distribute it in orphanages. Today, his channel has over six million subscribers worldwide.





Though Reddy is no more, his legacy is going to be carried forward by his family. They even posted a video recently that all of them have quit their full-time jobs to continue his noble initiative.





In a conversation with CNN, Srikanth Reddy, Narayana Reddy's grandnephew, confirmed the same.





“We will continue his work. My uncle was always delighted when he came across the positive reactions his videos received,” he says.

Narayana Reddy aka Grandpa. Image Credit: Grandpa's Kitchen, YouTube

A symbol of humanity

Most of Grandpa’s videos showed him cooking in pleasant and green landscapes. From making a simple bowl of Maggi to KFC-style chicken, American lasagna and even oreo puddings - The would prepare everything is large quantities so as to satisfy the hungry kids in his neighborhood.





The bio on the Grandpa Kitchen's account reads, “We entertain people by cooking food and donate the proceeds to charities. Our goal is to provide basic necessities like food, clothing, school supplies, and birthday gifts to the orphans."





Granda cooking a meal for the orphans in his neighbourhood.

Narayana Reddy’s first video was uploaded in August 2017 and was titled ‘King Of 2000 EGGS.’ That video showed him dressed in a white attire and making a dish using eggs. This was later split into different lots, packed and delivered to homeless people by his grandsons in a nearby town. The video had garnered a whopping 2.6 million views.





Over the last two years, Reddy managed to put up more than 260 videos. He will always be remembered not just for his extraordinary cooking skills but also for his humanitarian deeds.





Now, his family members will be maintaining the channel by uploading fresh content just like he used to, reports Republic World.









(Edited by Megha Reddy)







