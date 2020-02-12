Govt sets up renewable energy facilitation centre

The government on Tuesday announced setting up of a renewable energy facilitation centre to provide industry and investors timely information related to its policies and programmes for the sector.





The centre has been set up at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and will be headed by Joint Secretary Amitesh Kumar Sinha.





"The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Tuesday opened a RE Industry and Investors' Facilitation Centre in the ministry. This will work as a focal point to provide correct and timely information on policies and programmes of the government, and also resolve the issues of the renewable energy (RE) investors and industry in the country," the MNRE said.





Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said the government is committed to increasing share of renewable energy to 40 percent of the country's total power generation capacity by 2030. The centre will play an important role to achieve this goal as it will work as a fast-track mechanism in resolving the investors' issues, he added.





The minister further said, at present, 86 GW RE capacity has already been installed in India, another 34 GW is under implementation, while 30 GW is at various stages of tendering.





The ministry is also setting up ultra mega RE power projects for providing land and transmission on a plug and play basis, he added.





Singh said the facilitation centre "will catalyse and boost investor confidence and ensure timely completion of the projects in the sector. Soon, a dedicated portal will be developed for the purpose."





Further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year's Budget announced that the government has proposed a Rs 22,000 crore outlay for renewables and power sector in 2020-21 to realise its goal of 24X7 electricity for all, and providing the freedom to consumers to choose a service provider and tariff.





