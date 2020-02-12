Govt sets up renewable energy facilitation centre

Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said the government is committed to increasing share of renewable energy to 40 percent of the country's total power generation capacity by 2030.

By Press Trust of India
12th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government on Tuesday announced setting up of a renewable energy facilitation centre to provide industry and investors timely information related to its policies and programmes for the sector.


The centre has been set up at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and will be headed by Joint Secretary Amitesh Kumar Sinha.


Prime Minister Modi is fighting cash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Read

Here's how this entrepreneur helped his family business transition to solar energy space


"The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Tuesday opened a RE Industry and Investors' Facilitation Centre in the ministry. This will work as a focal point to provide correct and timely information on policies and programmes of the government, and also resolve the issues of the renewable energy (RE) investors and industry in the country," the MNRE said.


Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said the government is committed to increasing share of renewable energy to 40 percent of the country's total power generation capacity by 2030. The centre will play an important role to achieve this goal as it will work as a fast-track mechanism in resolving the investors' issues, he added.


The minister further said, at present, 86 GW RE capacity has already been installed in India, another 34 GW is under implementation, while 30 GW is at various stages of tendering.


The ministry is also setting up ultra mega RE power projects for providing land and transmission on a plug and play basis, he added.


Singh said the facilitation centre "will catalyse and boost investor confidence and ensure timely completion of the projects in the sector. Soon, a dedicated portal will be developed for the purpose."


Further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year's Budget announced that the government has proposed a Rs 22,000 crore outlay for renewables and power sector in 2020-21 to realise its goal of 24X7 electricity for all, and providing the freedom to consumers to choose a service provider and tariff.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Five shopping trends promoting a new wave of green consumerism in India

Roshni Balaji

Meet Kalitara Mandal, who at 111, was the oldest voter in the Delhi elections

Think Change India

Meet the 17-year-old who is advocating quality mental healthcare for all

Tanya Toshali

Rs 50 lakh and a five-year jail term for advertising fairness cream: Health Ministry in draft bill

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
What is the driving force behind startups like Swiggy, Ola, and Dunzo?
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This EU-funded project is pushing auto drivers to switch to clean mobility in Bengaluru

Roshni Balaji

Meet Kalitara Mandal, who at 111, was the oldest voter in the Delhi elections

Think Change India

Five shopping trends promoting a new wave of green consumerism in India

Roshni Balaji

Meet the 17-year-old who is advocating quality mental healthcare for all

Tanya Toshali

This anganwadi in Assam will be constructed entirely of plastic bottles and other waste

Think Change India

How traceability and streamlining can improve farmers’ income and export

Dr. Venkat Maroju

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore