Industrialist Ratan Tata’s new initiative aims to improve the lives of sanitation workers in Mumbai

Waste management is a burning issue faced by urban India. Despite having provisions in place to dispose waste like public dustbins, or home collection, cities are overflowing with garbage, which poses a threat to the environment as well as the health of its citizens.





Government initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan have helped raised awareness among citizens as well as corporate organisations.





Industrialist Ratan Tata through the Tata Trust has launched an initiative in this direction called Mission Garima. According to the 82-year-old industrialist, Mission Garima will aim to provide safe, hygienic and humane working conditions for sanitation workers who persevere to keep the city of Mumbai clean.





On the same note, the Tata Trust has started a campaign under the initiative called, #TwoBinsLifeWins. This is to urge citizens to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste to help reduce the burden on these hardworking men and women. In his latest Instagram post he said, “The links below will help you dispose of your waste responsibly and support our initiative. After all, this country is run by each one of us.”





According to NDTV, the spokesperson for the mission mentioned that new technologies will be identified to aid the waste management process. The overall process will be more mechanical driven and eliminate human intervention from the practice.





The campaign will also distribute free personal protective equipment or PPE, which includes masks, and also set up a chowki at Kural, Mumbai.





The chowki will be the point of origin for all the workers in the morning, where they can change into their work attire and come back to before leaving for their homes. Also, this particular establishment would have office space, separate rooms for men and women, water and sanitation provisions.





It will also include a functional open space comprising a microwave oven, a gym, and a water purification system among others. Speaking to NDTV, the spokesperson said,





“Sanitation workers are the backbone of large metropolitan cities like Mumbai. They help in keeping our city clean, and in order. It is imperative that efforts are made to ensure their safety and to protect their dignity. Mission Garima wants to bring about a significant positive impact in the work environment of sanitation workers. With #TwoBinsLifeWins, we hope to prod the conscience of the nation and encourage citizens to segregate waste at their respective homes, so sanitation workers live a life of dignity and respect.”





