Meet the 39-year-old who is an artist by day and a food delivery executive by night

Thirty-nine-year-old Vishal Samji works as a food delivery executive in the night and and as an artist in the morning.

By Think Change India
14th Feb 2020
One can be passionate about many things in life. You can hold a regular job and still find time to pursue what you like, whether it’s art, music or dance. Time management is key when you want to multi-task.  Thirty-nine-year-old Vishal Samji has not given up on his passion for painting while being a food delivery executive. He delivers food in the night and paints in the morning. 


Painting for almost three decades, the Mumbai-resident never took up his passion as a full-time job. 


Social Story

Vishal Samji (The Better India)

He said, “I work as an artist at an advertising firm by day and a delivery executive with Swiggy at night. I took up the latter about two years ago, as I would barely earn Rs 10,000 from the art orders I was receiving. It isn’t easy to sustain a family of five with that amount, so I had no other option but to juggle multiple jobs,” says the Mumbai resident, reports The Better India.

Vishal was just one of the many people juggling dual roles until a Twitter user Nikhil George wrote about him, making him popular. He tweeted, “This is Vishal. He delivered my Swiggy order today. He’s an artist and is looking for work. Do let me know if you would like to get a painting/wall art commissioned. I can put you in touch with him. Do spread the word and help him out!.”


According to Hindustan Times, the tweet garnered a lot of responses and has been retweeted more than 5,800 times. Moreover, the tweet has been retweeted by Swiggy itself which acknowledged the talent of the painter and has provided with the required support.


Social Story

Image: The Better India

Speaking on the cost of the paintings and why he became a food delivery executive, Vishal said,


“I would get orders to paint portraits, landscapes and even wallpapers. However, making a living just from art is a massive challenge. When I had just started taking orders, I would charge anywhere between Rs 500 to 1,000, and the rates have increased only slightly. So, you can say that I became a delivery executive by compulsion," reports The Better India.

