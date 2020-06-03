This 80-year-old coolie is helping migrant workers carry their luggage free of cost
Since the Indian government began operating special ‘Shramik trains’, Mujibullah Rehman has been stepping out of his comfort zone to help migrants travelling back to their hometowns.
Many individuals are traversing the extra mile to help the destitute and needy amid the coronavirus pandemic. And one among them is 80-year-old Mujibullah Rehman, a coolie, who works at the Lucknow railway station.
With hundreds of migrant labourers and daily wage workers scrambling to move back to their hometown every single day, Mujibullah is helping them carry all the baggage for free of cost.
Since the Indian government began operating special ‘Shramik trains’, Mujibullah has been stepping out of his comfort zone to assist the migrants in travelling back to their neighbourhood. Fondly known as the 'Sufi Saint' by his co-workers, the 80-year-old treks six kilometres to get to the station, and works for eight to 10 hours every day.
In a video released by news agency ANI, he is seen wearing a mask and sporting a bright-red uniform, eagerly waiting for trains to arrive on the platform.
“It is my duty to help the migrants, and I consider it very important. I can earn money when things get better, but for now, I wish to aid those in need,” Mujibullah told The Logical Indian.
Besides carrying luggage for free, he is also offering food and water to the passengers who have a long journey to cover.
Today, his efforts are being widely recognised and appreciated on social media. Even the Indian National Congress’ General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote a letter to him praising his actions — ''Your (Mujibullah) selfless service in this hour of crisis will always be remembered.''
It is not only the non-profits, civil society organisations, or national initiatives like the PM Cares Fund that are helping people fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but individuals like Mujibullah are infusing a lot of hope during such bleak times.
(Edited by Suman Singh)
