This Pune-based Chemistry teacher devised an innovative way to conduct online classes

In the ‘new normal’ during the coronavirus pandemic, educational institutes have taken the online route to teaching students. Teachers are conducting regular classes over Zoom calls, and other video platforms.





While students have to log in to attend these classes, the teachers, as usual, need to prepare the lessons. However, this time, they also have to set up the classroom environment.





To that effect, a Pune-based Chemistry teacher, who does not own a tripod, used innovation instead to create a classroom environment.





Moumita B. became an internet sensation with her makeshift stand that involved a clothes hangar and some pieces of cloth strips, that she used as a rope to anchor the mobile phone on the chair.





"As I didn't have any tripod, so I made an Indian ‘jugad’ for taking online classes from my home," Moumita wrote on her LinkedIn page while sharing the video.





Her only motive was to create an interactive classroom environment with a board, so her students can find the lessons fruitful, she added.





Her creativity moved netizens, who commended her creative gesture.





“I don't know where or who. But this picture made my day. A teacher setting up their online class with available resources. There is so much passion in this picture that makes me overwhelmed,” one netizen tweeted.

It was retweeted by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, who said, “There is so much of positivity and hope in this picture.”

In fact, one user was so impressed that he even offered to buy her tripods to help her with the classes.





“Moumita B., Hello, I had sent you a reply earlier, if you haven't arranged one, can I humbly offer to have a tripod shipped to your location, please? I would be more than happy to do so. If that is ok, do DM me the ship-to location and I will send a confirmation once ordered. Can send a few to your co-teachers too if they need it. Keep up the good work,” he commented on her post.





A few of them also shared innovative methods that other teachers have employed to conduct classes with this new classroom model.





