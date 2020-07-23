This 32-year-old differently-abled woman has a world record in jar lifting

Kochi resident Anju Rani Joy has set a world record under the Universal Records Forum (India) and the Record Setter (USA) for lifting 1.25 kilograms of crystal jars with her thumb and index finger for one and a half minutes.

By Think Change India
23rd Jul 2020
For 32-year-old Anju Rani Joy, the sky has been the limit. While she lost the ability to walk at birth, Anju now is a multi-talented woman, who has proved herself in many fields, including modelling, theatre, and business.


The differently-abled woman is also the world record holder in jar lifting. 


According to ANI, she holds a record under the Universal Records Forum (India), as well as the Record Setter (USA), for lifting 1.25 kilograms of crystal jars only with her thumb and index finger, for one and a half minutes. 


Anju Rani Joy

32-year-old Anju Rani Joy.

About 15 years ago, Anju got fascinated with jar lifting after she watched a captivating TV show, where a man was holding a glass upside down with just his index finger and thumb, which resulted in her trying to do the same. 


Although, the task sounds like a cakewalk, balancing an object with just two fingers not only takes diligence but a whole lot of skill. 


“I started practising at home every day. Since I was relatively free most of the time, I was able to focus on anything that interested me to the fullest. Once I got used to balancing the glasses, I started increasing the weight slowly and moved to balance glass jars. My friends and relatives were my first audience, and encouraged me to apply for the world record," Anju told Edex Live


The Kochi resident never let her physical limitations come in the way of her goals. In fact, she pursued her BA in Sociology by studying from home. 


Besides polishing her jar lifting abilities, the 32-year-old runs a YouTube channel called Plavila TV to talk about business, film-making, and entertainment, among others. 


She has also acted in two Malayalam films'Oru Nalla Kottayamkaran' and 'Insha.' Her screen presence, as well as her deep understanding of dramatic techniques, was appreciated in both the performances.  


Despite having a bent spinal cord and a weak nervous system, Anju managed to achieve a great feat due to her hard work and determination. 

(Edited by Suman Singh )

